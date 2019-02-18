England Women's captain Heather Knight hit an unbeaten 64 to help her side recover from an early collapse to win their warm-up game against an Indian Board President's XI.

With England chasing 155 to win, Knight arrived at the crease with the score at 4-2, that soon became 11-4 and despite a recovery of sorts, the tourists were 79-7 midway through their innings in Mumbai.

However, Knight put on 39 with Anya Shrubsole (23), who had taken 4-30 with the ball, before England's cause was helped by the arrival of an opening batter, Lauren Winfield (23no), at No 10 and they reached their target with 12.3 overs to spare.

After the hosts opted to bat first, England's bowlers made the most of a bowler-friendly surface with Shrubsole striking twice early on and returning late in the innings to claim a further two wickets with the Board President's XI struggling.

Georgia Elwiss chipped in with 2-20 from her seven overs while Minnu Mani's 28 from No 8 was the top score for the home side.

England's reply could hardly have started worse with Tammy Beaumont (0), Amy Jones (2), Sarah Taylor (2) and Nat Sciver (0) all having come and gone within five overs.

Knight and Danni Wyatt (22) put on 49 for the fifth wicket but another collapse left the visitors needing 76 with only three wickets in hand when Katherine Brunt was dismissed in the 25th over.

Shrubsole and Knight got that down to 37 runs required and with a frontline batter in Winfield coming in at No 10, not a luxury they will be able to count on once the competitive matches begin, England got over the line with plenty of time to spare.