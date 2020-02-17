England Lions' four-day match with a Cricket Australia XI is heading for a draw after Jake Lehmann and Jack Edwards struck centuries in Hobart.

Resuming day three on 146-2 in reply to the Lions' 613-8 declared, the hosts closed on 469-8 with skipper Lehmann hitting 150 and Edwards making an unbeaten 142.

Jason Sangha added only three to his overnight 69 while Lachlan Pfeffer came and went for one, with Lehmann and Edwards then taking centre stage.

The fifth-wicket pair added 181, frustrating the Lions, until Keaton Jennings removed Lehmann.

Max Bryant became one of three scalps for Craig Overton, while Dan Lawrence followed his first-innings 190 with two late wickets.