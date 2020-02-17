Cricket Match

Day 3 of 4
Badge

Cricket Austral

469-8
Close
Badge

England Lions

613-8  (133.4 ov)

Cricket Australia XI trail England Lions by 144 runs with 2 wickets remaining

Cricket Austral vs England Lions

England Lions' unofficial Test in Hobart heading for a draw

Jake Lehmann and Jack Edwards hit hundreds for Cricket Australia XI

Jake Lehmann scored 150 as Cricket Australia XI reached 469-8 at stumps

England Lions' four-day match with a Cricket Australia XI is heading for a draw after Jake Lehmann and Jack Edwards struck centuries in Hobart.

SCORECARD

Resuming day three on 146-2 in reply to the Lions' 613-8 declared, the hosts closed on 469-8 with skipper Lehmann hitting 150 and Edwards making an unbeaten 142.

Jason Sangha added only three to his overnight 69 while Lachlan Pfeffer came and went for one, with Lehmann and Edwards then taking centre stage.

The fifth-wicket pair added 181, frustrating the Lions, until Keaton Jennings removed Lehmann.

Max Bryant became one of three scalps for Craig Overton, while Dan Lawrence followed his first-innings 190 with two late wickets.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Feb 2020
Toss
Cricket Australia XI won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Umpires
D R Close, N R Johnstone

cricket austral BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.P. Jewell c Bracey b Gregory 0
S.M. Whiteman b Gleeson 26
J.J.S. Sangha lbw Overton 72
J.S. Lehmann c Overton b Jennings 150
L.D. Pfeffer c Bess b Overton 1
J.R. Edwards Not out 142
M.A. Bryant b Overton 39
B. Doggett lbw Lawrence 5
R. Hadley c Overton b Lawrence 0
M. Perry Not out 4
Extras 13nb, 7b, 1 30
Total 134.0 Overs 469 - 8
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Gregory 4 1 18 1
O.E. Robinson 19 1 89 0
Overton 27 6 86 3
R.J. Gleeson 9 2 33 1
D.M. Bess 44 9 107 0
D.W. Lawrence 19 0 73 2
Jennings 12 1 46 1
Full Bowling Card

