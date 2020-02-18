England Lions' unofficial Test against a Cricket Australia XI ended in a draw after a bat-dominated game in Hobart.

Lewis Gregory's side were 116-3 in their second innings, and leading by 183, when the players shook hands at tea on day four.

Sam Northeast was unbeaten on 46 and Tom Abell six not out with Dom Sibley (3) and Keaton Jennings (28) - both of whom hit first-innings hundreds in the Lions' 613-8 declared - and Zak Crawley (20) dismissed.

The Lions eventually bowled out their hosts for 546, with Dan Lawrence and Craig Overton taking three wickets apiece and Cricket Australia No 6 Jack Edwards top-scoring with 192 at Bellerive Oval.

Lawrence had struck 190 in the Lions' first innings.

Gregory's team now travel to Melbourne for a game against Australia A this weekend, before rounding off the tour with a third red-ball game against a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.