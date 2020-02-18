Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

Cricket Austral

546
In Play
Badge

England Lions

613-8 & 106-3  (133.4 ov)

England Lions lead Cricket Australia XI by 173 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Cricket Austral vs England Lions

England Lions draw four-day game against Cricket Australia XI

Lewis Gregory's team now face Australia A and New South Wales XI

Sam Northeast was 46 not out when England Lions' game with a Cricket Australia XI was called a draw

England Lions' unofficial Test against a Cricket Australia XI ended in a draw after a bat-dominated game in Hobart.

SCORECARD

Lewis Gregory's side were 116-3 in their second innings, and leading by 183, when the players shook hands at tea on day four.

Sam Northeast was unbeaten on 46 and Tom Abell six not out with Dom Sibley (3) and Keaton Jennings (28) - both of whom hit first-innings hundreds in the Lions' 613-8 declared - and Zak Crawley (20) dismissed.

The Lions eventually bowled out their hosts for 546, with Dan Lawrence and Craig Overton taking three wickets apiece and Cricket Australia No 6 Jack Edwards top-scoring with 192 at Bellerive Oval.

Lawrence had struck 190 in the Lions' first innings.

Gregory's team now travel to Melbourne for a game against Australia A this weekend, before rounding off the tour with a third red-ball game against a New South Wales XI in Wollongong.

Match Details

Date
14th - 18th Feb 2020
Toss
Cricket Australia XI won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Umpires
D R Close, N R Johnstone

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley lbw Edwards 20
D.P. Sibley lbw Crone 3
K.K. Jennings c Jewell b Pope 28
S.A. Northeast Not out 40
T.B. Abell Not out 2
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 6lb 13
Total 28.5 Overs 106 - 3
Full Batting Card

cricket austral BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
X. Crone 10.5 1 43 1
B. Doggett 5 0 11 0
M. Perry 4 3 6 0
Edwards 3 0 8 1
R. Hadley 4 0 22 0
L. Pope 2 0 6 1
Full Bowling Card

