Dan Lawrence impressed again as England Lions took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day series against Cricket Australia XI with a four-wicket win on the Gold Coast.

Lawrence claimed 4-28 off his 10 overs of spin as Cricket Australia XI were bowled out for 179, and the Essex batsman then scored 35 as the Lions clinched victory with nine overs to spare.

The 22-year-old's man-of-the-match display followed up a similarly valuable contribution in the opening fixture, where he took 1-35 and scored an unbeaten 50 in the Lions' six-wicket win.

Looking to respond to that loss, Cricket Australia XI opted to bat first after winning the toss on Tuesday, but were soon in deep trouble as Lawrence sparked a dramatic collapse that saw them lose five wickets for four runs and slump to 50-6.

Marcus Harris (45) and No 9 batsman Xavier Crone (66) helped the hosts recover somewhat but the damage done by Lawrence and Durham paceman Brydon Carse (3-17) proved too great in the end.

Solid contributions from James Bracey (49), Lawrence and Sam Hain (28) set the Lions on track before Carse (19 not out) guided them over the winning line with room to spare.

The Lions can now secure a clean sweep when the three-match series wraps up on Thursday.