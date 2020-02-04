Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Cricket Austral

179
Result
Badge

England Lions

180-6

England Lions win by 4 wickets

Cricket Austral vs England Lions

Dan Lawrence takes England Lions into 2-0 lead over Cricket Australia

England can seal one-day series sweep in final match on Thursday

Dan Lawrence took 4-28 with his leg-spin as England Lions secured a four-wicket win on the Gold Coast

Dan Lawrence impressed again as England Lions took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their one-day series against Cricket Australia XI with a four-wicket win on the Gold Coast.

SCORECARD

Lawrence claimed 4-28 off his 10 overs of spin as Cricket Australia XI were bowled out for 179, and the Essex batsman then scored 35 as the Lions clinched victory with nine overs to spare.

The 22-year-old's man-of-the-match display followed up a similarly valuable contribution in the opening fixture, where he took 1-35 and scored an unbeaten 50 in the Lions' six-wicket win.

Looking to respond to that loss, Cricket Australia XI opted to bat first after winning the toss on Tuesday, but were soon in deep trouble as Lawrence sparked a dramatic collapse that saw them lose five wickets for four runs and slump to 50-6.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse snared three wickets for Lions

Marcus Harris (45) and No 9 batsman Xavier Crone (66) helped the hosts recover somewhat but the damage done by Lawrence and Durham paceman Brydon Carse (3-17) proved too great in the end.

Solid contributions from James Bracey (49), Lawrence and Sam Hain (28) set the Lions on track before Carse (19 not out) guided them over the winning line with room to spare.

The Lions can now secure a clean sweep when the three-match series wraps up on Thursday.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 4th Feb 2020
Toss
Cricket Australia XI won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Metricon Stadium
Umpires
S A Lightbody, B C Treloar

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.R. Bracey lbw Sutherland 49
T. Kohler-Cadmore b Crone 7
S.R. Hain c Hope b Boyce 28
L.J. Evans s Morgan b Kuhnemann 11
D.W. Lawrence c Harris b Edwards 35
L. Gregory c Jewell b Boyce 15
C. Overton Not out 11
B.A. Carse Not out 19
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 41.0 Overs 180 - 6
Full Batting Card

cricket austral BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B. Edwards 6 0 34 1
X. Crone 6 0 32 1
M.P. Kuhnemann 10 0 47 1
C.J. Boyce 10 2 39 2
W. Sutherland 9 0 26 1
Full Bowling Card

