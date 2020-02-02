Sam Hain's unbeaten century inspired England Lions to a six-wicket victory over a Cricket Australia XI in the first of five 50-over matches on their tour Down Under.

Warwickshire batsman Hain scored 122 off 128 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and two sixes, as the tourists chased down their 282-run target with 10 balls to spare at the Metricon Stadium in Queensland.

The Australians had made 281-8 after winning the toss, with opener Max Bryant leading the way with a blistering 102 off just 60 balls, featuring 13 fours and five sixes.

At 202-2 in the 37th over, the hosts looked on course to score well in excess of 300, but Dan Lawrence impressed with ball in hand, taking 1-35 from his 10 overs to help restrict the home team.

The Lions were struggling at 32-3 in their reply but Hain then combined with Laurie Evans (94 from 89 deliveries) to put on a mighty 154 runs for the fourth wicket.

Evans fell just short of his hundred but Lawrence contributed an unbeaten 50 from 40 deliveries to help centurion Hain guide the Lions over the line with a final score of 285-4.

The Lions face the second of three fixtures against the Australian XI at the same venue on Tuesday, before tackling a New South Wales XI in the remaining two white-ball matches of the tour.