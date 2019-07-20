Jordan Thompson's 26-ball half-century came in vain as Yorkshire Vikings lost to Derbyshire Falcons by five wickets in Saturday's Vitality Blast fixture at Chesterfield.

Thompson (50 off 27 balls) struck five sixes in his maiden fifty as he and Jonny Tattersall (39 off 31) revived Yorkshire from 77-6 and up to 164-8 with a stand off 66.

But Falcons skipper Billy Godleman hit an unbeaten 70 from 56 deliveries from the top of the order as his side secured victory with five balls to spare in their opening Blast match of the season.

Godleman earlier saw Scotland spinner Mark Watt (4-19) and New Zealand seamer Logan van Beek (2-22) keep Yorkshire in check after the visitors elected to bat and thumped 16 from the first over.

David Willey (6) and West Indies international Nicholas Pooran (12) fell cheaply for the Vikings, before Thompson, who was out to Van Beek a ball after reaching fifty, expressed himself.

Willey then removed Derbyshire opener Fynn Hudson-Prentice in the first over of the reply, but Godleman's partnership of 65 with Leus du Plooy (30 off 22) for the fourth wicket proved key.

Godleman steered Derbyshire to victory alongside Matt Critchley (14no) with the game sealed when Willey's second ball of the final over flew away for five wides.

Yorkshire now have one point from two games, after their opener at home to Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Friday night was wiped out by rain.