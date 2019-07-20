Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Derbys

166-5
Result
Badge

Yorks

164-8

Derbyshire Falcons win by 5 wickets

Derbys vs Yorks

Yorkshire lose to Derbyshire in Vitality Blast as Billy Godleman stars

Billy Godleman steered Derbyshire to victory over Yorkshire in the Vitality Blast

Jordan Thompson's 26-ball half-century came in vain as Yorkshire Vikings lost to Derbyshire Falcons by five wickets in Saturday's Vitality Blast fixture at Chesterfield.

SCORECARD

Thompson (50 off 27 balls) struck five sixes in his maiden fifty as he and Jonny Tattersall (39 off 31) revived Yorkshire from 77-6 and up to 164-8 with a stand off 66.

But Falcons skipper Billy Godleman hit an unbeaten 70 from 56 deliveries from the top of the order as his side secured victory with five balls to spare in their opening Blast match of the season.

Godleman earlier saw Scotland spinner Mark Watt (4-19) and New Zealand seamer Logan van Beek (2-22) keep Yorkshire in check after the visitors elected to bat and thumped 16 from the first over.

v

David Willey (6) and West Indies international Nicholas Pooran (12) fell cheaply for the Vikings, before Thompson, who was out to Van Beek a ball after reaching fifty, expressed himself.

Willey then removed Derbyshire opener Fynn Hudson-Prentice in the first over of the reply, but Godleman's partnership of 65 with Leus du Plooy (30 off 22) for the fourth wicket proved key.

Godleman steered Derbyshire to victory alongside Matt Critchley (14no) with the game sealed when Willey's second ball of the final over flew away for five wides.

Yorkshire now have one point from two games, after their opener at home to Nottinghamshire Outlaws on Friday night was wiped out by rain.

Match Details

Date
20th Jul 2019
Toss
Yorkshire Vikings won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Queen's Park
Umpires
N J Llong, T Lungley

derbys BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.J. Hudson-Prentice c Kohler-Cadmore b Willey 8
B.A. Godleman Not out 70
L.M. Reece lbw Bess 19
W.L. Madsen lbw Bess 13
J.L. du Plooy c sub b Thompson 30
D.I. Stevens b Lyth 2
M.J.J. Critchley Not out 14
Extras 6w, 2b, 2lb 10
Total 19.1 Overs 166 - 5
Full Batting Card

yorks BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Willey 3.1 0 29 1
M. Fisher 1 0 13 0
J.A. Thompson 4 0 38 1
D.M. Bess 4 0 30 2
J.E. Poysden 3 0 25 0
Lyth 4 0 27 1
Full Bowling Card

