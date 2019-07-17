Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

England Lions

267 & 267-5
Result
Badge

Australian XI

397 & 252-8

Match Drawn

England Lions vs Australian XI

Sam Curran and Sam Hain secure England Lions draw against Australia A

Sam Curran scored 56 not out for England Lions

Sam Curran hit his second half-century of the match as England Lions secured a draw in their four-day encounter with Australia A at Canterbury.

Curran, who was named in the senior squad for next week's Test against Ireland earlier in the day, finished unbeaten on 56 when the captains shook hands on a draw.

The Surrey all-rounder shared an unbroken century partnership with Warwickshire's Sam Hain (53 not out) after the Lions had slumped to 154-5 in their second innings.

Having resumed on 223-6 overnight, the Australians added another 29 to their total, with Lions spinner Jack Leach - who has also been included in the Test squad - recording figures of 5-109.

That left the Lions to chase a testing target of 383, but they built a solid platform as Zak Crawley (43) and Dominic Sibley (30) put on 80 for the first wicket.

However, Michael Neser (3-48) quickly reduced the home side to 98-3 as he removed both openers, as well as Ben Foakes (7), all caught behind.

Jack Leach completed a five-wicket haul in the Australia A second innings

Sam Northeast (34) and Jason Bracey (31) halted the slide before both departed in quick succession to raise Australian hopes of forcing victory.

But Hain and Curran thwarted the bowlers by adding 113, with Australia unable to find a way through the partnership as the Lions closed on 267-5.

Match Details

Date
14th - 17th Jul 2019
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Spitfire Ground
Umpires
J H Evans, C M Watts

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Z. Crawley c Paine b Neser 43
D.P. Sibley c Paine b Neser 30
B.T. Foakes c Paine b Neser 7
S.A. Northeast b Marsh 34
J.R. Bracey c Paine b Bird 31
S.R. Hain Not out 53
S.M. Curran Not out 56
Extras 1nb, 6b, 6lb 13
Total 84.0 Overs 267 - 5
Full Batting Card

australian xi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J M Bird 19 4 65 1
M.G. Neser 16 3 38 3
C.P. Tremain 13 4 31 0
Jon 24 2 81 0
Head 7 1 25 0
Marsh 5 1 15 1
Full Bowling Card

