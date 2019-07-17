England Lions vs Australian XI

Sam Curran hit his second half-century of the match as England Lions secured a draw in their four-day encounter with Australia A at Canterbury.

Curran, who was named in the senior squad for next week's Test against Ireland earlier in the day, finished unbeaten on 56 when the captains shook hands on a draw.

The Surrey all-rounder shared an unbroken century partnership with Warwickshire's Sam Hain (53 not out) after the Lions had slumped to 154-5 in their second innings.

Having resumed on 223-6 overnight, the Australians added another 29 to their total, with Lions spinner Jack Leach - who has also been included in the Test squad - recording figures of 5-109.

That left the Lions to chase a testing target of 383, but they built a solid platform as Zak Crawley (43) and Dominic Sibley (30) put on 80 for the first wicket.

However, Michael Neser (3-48) quickly reduced the home side to 98-3 as he removed both openers, as well as Ben Foakes (7), all caught behind.

Sam Northeast (34) and Jason Bracey (31) halted the slide before both departed in quick succession to raise Australian hopes of forcing victory.

But Hain and Curran thwarted the bowlers by adding 113, with Australia unable to find a way through the partnership as the Lions closed on 267-5.