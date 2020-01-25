England romped to a comprehensive consolation win over Nigeria in their final group game of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup - chasing down a paltry 58 to win by eight wickets.

Defeats to West Indies and then a heart-breaker to Australia in their first two games meant that England's youngsters were unable to qualify for the quarter-finals even with victory over Nigeria.

Here, they put in a strong performance with the ball, bowling out the emerging cricketing nation for just 58 in 27.5 overs - Kent off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri taking 4-24, and seamer George Hill also impressing with 4-12. Nigeria have now failed to score more than 61 in their three innings in the tournament so far.

Opener Sam Young comfortably saw England home in 11 overs, striking five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 39 from 33 balls, though England lost Tom Clark (11) and Jordan Cox (1) cheaply.

England are now set to face Japan in the 'Plate quarter-finals', in what essentially amounts to the consolation playoffs as the ninth-placed finisher and beyond gets decided.

Watch more Under-19 World Cup action live on Sky Sports Cricket (red button) from 7.45am on Tuesday as defending champions India face Australia in the quarter-finals.