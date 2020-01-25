Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

64-2
Result
Badge

Nigeria Under 1

58

England Under 19s win by 8 wickets

England U19 vs Nigeria Under 1

England thump Nigeria in Under-19 World Cup consolation win

England set to face Japan in consolation quarter-finals after group-stage exit in tournament proper

Spinner Hamidullah Qadri claimed 4-24 for England in the win over Nigeria

England romped to a comprehensive consolation win over Nigeria in their final group game of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup - chasing down a paltry 58 to win by eight wickets.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Defeats to West Indies and then a heart-breaker to Australia in their first two games meant that England's youngsters were unable to qualify for the quarter-finals even with victory over Nigeria.

Here, they put in a strong performance with the ball, bowling out the emerging cricketing nation for just 58 in 27.5 overs - Kent off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri taking 4-24, and seamer George Hill also impressing with 4-12. Nigeria have now failed to score more than 61 in their three innings in the tournament so far.

Opener Sam Young comfortably saw England home in 11 overs, striking five fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 39 from 33 balls, though England lost Tom Clark (11) and Jordan Cox (1) cheaply.

England are now set to face Japan in the 'Plate quarter-finals', in what essentially amounts to the consolation playoffs as the ninth-placed finisher and beyond gets decided.

Watch more Under-19 World Cup action live on Sky Sports Cricket (red button) from 7.45am on Tuesday as defending champions India face Australia in the quarter-finals.

Match Details

Date
25th Jan 2020
Toss
Nigeria Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
A T Holdstock, I Chabi

england u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.J. Young Not out 39
T.G.R. Clark c Danladi b Aho 11
J.M. Cox c Runsewe b Abolarin 1
G.C. Hill Not out 7
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 11.0 Overs 64 - 2
Full Batting Card

nigeria under 1 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.A. Abolarin 5 1 11 1
P. Aho 2 0 14 1
A.A. Jimoh 1 0 17 0
M. Taiwo 2 0 12 0
S.A. Okpe 1 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

