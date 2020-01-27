England advanced to the plate semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup after steamrolling Japan by nine wickets.

George Balderson's side were knocked out of the main competition in South Africa after suffering back-to-back defeats to West Indies and Australia and failing to progress from their group.

However, they could still win the secondary silverware and will face either Scotland or United Arab Emirates in the semi-finals after easing past Japan in Potchefstroom on Monday.

England razed Japan for 93 in 38.4 overs, with the Asian side losing their final eight wickets for 15 runs once Shu Noguchi (20) was dismissed.

Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo (24) and Marcus Thurgate (11) were the only players to make double figure with Scott Currie (3-15) and Hamidullah Qadri (3-17) sharing six wickets for England.

England opener Dan Mousley then pummelled 57 from 36 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, as his side coasted home in 11.3 overs for the loss of only Sam Young (16).

The main competition resumes on Tuesday with the first semi-final as defending champions India take on Australia in a repeat of the 2018 final, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports Mix from 7.45am and also via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket.