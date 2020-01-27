Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

64-2
Result
Badge

Nigeria Under 1

58

England Under 19s win by 8 wickets

England U19 vs Nigeria Under 1

England into plate semi-finals at U19 World Cup after thumping Japan

England to play Scotland or UAE in plate semi-finals

Dan Mousley scored a quick-fire in England's demolition of Japan

England advanced to the plate semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup after steamrolling Japan by nine wickets.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

George Balderson's side were knocked out of the main competition in South Africa after suffering back-to-back defeats to West Indies and Australia and failing to progress from their group.

However, they could still win the secondary silverware and will face either Scotland or United Arab Emirates in the semi-finals after easing past Japan in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Live ICC Under-19s World Cup Cricket

Slqf1 1st Grp A V 2nd Grp B

January 28, 2020, 7:45am


Remote Record

England razed Japan for 93 in 38.4 overs, with the Asian side losing their final eight wickets for 15 runs once Shu Noguchi (20) was dismissed.

Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo (24) and Marcus Thurgate (11) were the only players to make double figure with Scott Currie (3-15) and Hamidullah Qadri (3-17) sharing six wickets for England.

England opener Dan Mousley then pummelled 57 from 36 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, as his side coasted home in 11.3 overs for the loss of only Sam Young (16).

The main competition resumes on Tuesday with the first semi-final as defending champions India take on Australia in a repeat of the 2018 final, a game you can watch live on Sky Sports Mix from 7.45am and also via the red button on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
25th Jan 2020
Toss
Nigeria Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
A T Holdstock, I Chabi

england u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.J. Young Not out 39
T.G.R. Clark c Danladi b Aho 11
J.M. Cox c Runsewe b Abolarin 1
G.C. Hill Not out 7
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 11.0 Overs 64 - 2
Full Batting Card

nigeria under 1 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.A. Abolarin 5 1 11 1
P. Aho 2 0 14 1
A.A. Jimoh 1 0 17 0
M. Taiwo 2 0 12 0
S.A. Okpe 1 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

