Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

292-4
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka U19s

248-9

England Under 19s win by 44 runs

England U19 vs Sri Lanka U19s

Jordan Cox and Joey Evison smash England U19 to victory over Sri Lanka U19

Jordan Cox hit three sixes and seven fours off 128 balls in his unbeaten 105

Jordan Cox hit an unbeaten hundred and Joey Evison smashed an 18-ball 50 as England U19 prepared for their Tri-series final with a 44-run win over Sri Lanka in Antigua.

SCORECARD

Young Kent wicketkeeper Cox and Nottinghamshire all-rounder Evison piled on an unbroken 98-run partnership for the fifth wicket in just six overs. Evison's 50 included six sixes and two fours and matches India's Rishabh Pant's fastest-ever U19 half-century.

In contrast to the rest of the low-scoring series, England scored 292 runs from their 50 overs, with Sam Young (33) and Tom Clark (22) putting on a quick 48 for the opening wicket. Jack Haynes added 39 batting at four, while Luke Hollman contributed 24 when England started to increase the run-rate.

The rate went through the roof in the final overs, with Cox and Evison blasting 43 from the last two overs alone to take England to the unassailable total.

In reply, Navod Paranavithana and Kamil Mishra started well, with a 103-run partnership and although Sri Lanka kept up with the required run-rate, their regular loss of wickets hampered their chances of victory.

Ravindu Rasantha (52) and Sonal Dinusha (51no) joined the openers in reaching half-centuries but Sri Lanka finished on 248 for nine.

The two sides will face off again on Saturday in the Rising Stars Tri-Series final - the final competitive match before the U19 World Cup begins in South Africa in January.

Match Details

Date
19th Dec 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Coolidge Cricket Ground

sri lanka u19s BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.D. Paranavithana c Goldsworthy b Hollman 73
R.V.P.K. Mishara lbw Mousley 40
A. Wickramasinghe c Cox b Evison 0
W.R.R. de Silva b Goldsworthy 52
N. Dananjaya c Cox b Cullen 2
M.A.C.P. Wijesinghe b Hollman 1
G.S. Dinusha Not out 51
K.L. Gamage c Cullen b Currie 12
A. Daniel run out (Clark) 4
N.N. Fernando lbw Goldsworthy 0
Y.H. Rodrigo Not out 4
Extras 2nb, 7lb 9
Total 50.0 Overs 248 - 9
Full Batting Card

england u19 BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
B.C. Cullen 10 2 28 1
S.W. Currie 8 0 37 1
G.C. Hill 3 0 28 0
D. Mousley 7 0 32 1
J. Evison 6 0 29 1
L.B.K. Hollman 7 0 50 2
L.P. Goldsworthy 9 1 37 2
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK