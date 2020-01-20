Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

184-9
Result
Badge

West Indies Und

267-7

West Indies Under 19s win by 71 runs (DLS Method)

England U19 vs West Indies Und

Under-19 Cricket World Cup: England beaten by West Indies in opening game

England face Australia in second Group B match on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7.45am

Ben Charlesworth scored 36 at the top of the order for England

England suffered defeat in their Under-19 World Cup opener as they lost to West Indies by 71 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in a rain-affected clash in Kimberley, South Africa.

An unbeaten 86 from Kevlon Anderson and quickfire 66 from Nyeem Young helped West Indies - who beat Australia in their opening game of the tournament - to 267-7 from their 50 overs.

England struggled to keep up with the run rate in reply and collapsed from 120-2 to 184-9, with Young (5-45) taking five wickets.

England's next Group B match is on Thursday against Australia, who thrashed Nigeria by 10 wickets to get their first win.

After deciding to bowl first, it took the introduction of spinner Hamidullah Qadri (2-46) to get the first breakthrough for England as West Indies opener Kimani Melius (24) was caught at short cover.

Leonardo Julien was the next to depart, caught behind for 40 off the bowling of Joey Evison.

Lewis Goldsworthy then chipped in with two wickets as England restricted West Indies' scoring, keeping them to 129-4 in the 32nd over.

A second wicket for Qadri strengthened England's position further, but a determined knock from Anderson and a 33-ball half-century from Young helped push West Indies to a decent total.

England openers Ben Charlesworth and Jordan Cox made a solid start with a fifty partnership from the first 12 overs.

But the introduction of spin stalled England's progress as Cox (20) was caught reverse-sweeping at slip before Charlesworth (36) skied a shot to long-on.

Another fifty partnership between Thomas Clark and Jack Haynes was broken when Clark was trapped lbw for 38.

England then crumbled as they lost Dan Mousley (4) and Haynes (27) in the same over and saw Evison (1) caught behind shortly after a rain delay.

At 135-6 after 35 overs, England needed a strong finish, but they struggled to accelerate the scoring and ultimately fell a long way short at 184-9 in the 44th over when rain ended the game early

Match Details

Date
20th Jan 2020
Toss
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
W R Knights, S J Nogajski
TV Umpire
R Black
Match Referee
S Wadvalla
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

england u19 BATTING CARD

Batsman R
B.G. Charlesworth c James b Patrick 36
J.M. Cox c Forde b Nedd 20
T.G.R. Clark lbw Nedd 38
J.A. Haynes c Forde b Young 27
D.R. Mousley c Forde b Young 4
J.D.M. Evison c Julien b Young 1
L.P. Goldsworthy c&b Young 3
G.P. Balderson c Forde b Young 10
K.L. Aldridge c&b Forde 21
B.C. Cullen Not out 7
H. Qadri Not out 4
Extras 7w, 6lb 13
Total 43.4 Overs 184 - 9
Full Batting Card

west indies und BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M.W. Forde 5 0 34 1
J.N. Seales 10 2 21 0
J.M. James 2.4 0 15 0
N.R.J. Young 9 0 45 5
A.R. Nedd 10 2 35 2
M. Patrick 7 0 28 1
Full Bowling Card

