England suffered defeat in their Under-19 World Cup opener as they lost to West Indies by 71 runs on Duckworth-Lewis in a rain-affected clash in Kimberley, South Africa.

An unbeaten 86 from Kevlon Anderson and quickfire 66 from Nyeem Young helped West Indies - who beat Australia in their opening game of the tournament - to 267-7 from their 50 overs.

England struggled to keep up with the run rate in reply and collapsed from 120-2 to 184-9, with Young (5-45) taking five wickets.

England's next Group B match is on Thursday against Australia, who thrashed Nigeria by 10 wickets to get their first win.

After deciding to bowl first, it took the introduction of spinner Hamidullah Qadri (2-46) to get the first breakthrough for England as West Indies opener Kimani Melius (24) was caught at short cover.

Leonardo Julien was the next to depart, caught behind for 40 off the bowling of Joey Evison.

Lewis Goldsworthy then chipped in with two wickets as England restricted West Indies' scoring, keeping them to 129-4 in the 32nd over.

A second wicket for Qadri strengthened England's position further, but a determined knock from Anderson and a 33-ball half-century from Young helped push West Indies to a decent total.

England openers Ben Charlesworth and Jordan Cox made a solid start with a fifty partnership from the first 12 overs.

But the introduction of spin stalled England's progress as Cox (20) was caught reverse-sweeping at slip before Charlesworth (36) skied a shot to long-on.

Another fifty partnership between Thomas Clark and Jack Haynes was broken when Clark was trapped lbw for 38.

England then crumbled as they lost Dan Mousley (4) and Haynes (27) in the same over and saw Evison (1) caught behind shortly after a rain delay.

At 135-6 after 35 overs, England needed a strong finish, but they struggled to accelerate the scoring and ultimately fell a long way short at 184-9 in the 44th over when rain ended the game early