Cricket Match
England U19
161-3 (30.0 ov)
Zimbabwe U19s
England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19s
|England U19 1st
|161-3 (30.0 ov)
|England Under 19s are 161 for 3 with 20.0 overs left
England U19 1st Innings161-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.R. Mousley
|b Madhevere
|18
|17
|3
|0
|105.88
|S.J. Young
|c Bawa b Madhevere
|22
|24
|3
|0
|91.67
|J.M. Cox
|Not out
|55
|72
|3
|0
|76.39
|J.A. Haynes
|c Myers b Shumba
|12
|20
|1
|0
|60.00
|G.C. Hill
|Not out
|46
|47
|3
|1
|97.87
|Extras
|7w, 1lb
|8
|Total
|30.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|161
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Mousley 3.4ov
- 48 Young 8.5ov
- 82 Haynes 16.6ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S. Ndlela
|5
|0
|31
|0
|6.20
|W. Madhevere
|7
|0
|21
|2
|3.00
|M. Shumba
|10
|0
|52
|1
|5.20
|D. Grant
|3
|0
|27
|0
|9.00
|T. Nyangani
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|T. Tugwete
|2
|0
|10
|0
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 31st Jan 2020
- Toss
- England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- De Beers Diamond Oval
- Umpires
- N Duguid, M R Mukul
Live Commentary
-
29.6
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
29.5
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
29.5
Wide Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Schadendorf.
-
29.5
Wide Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Schadendorf.
-
29.4
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
29.3
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
29.2
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nyangani.
-
29.1
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
28.6
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
28.5
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
28.4
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
-
28.3
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
28.2
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
28.1
Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
27.6
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
27.5
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
27.4
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.
-
27.3
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
27.2
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
27.1
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
26.6
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
26.5
Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, Fended, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
26.4
Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.
-
26.3
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, dropped, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.
-
26.2
FOUR! Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
26.1
Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tugwete.
-
25.6
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
25.5
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, flick, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nyangani.
-
25.4
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
25.3
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to long on for 2 runs.
-
25.2
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
25.1
Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
24.6
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
-
24.5
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
24.4
SIX! Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played over long off for 6 runs.
-
24.3
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
24.2
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
24.1
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.
-
23.6
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
23.5
Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for 1 run.
-
23.4
Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.
-
23.3
Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
23.2
Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to leg gully for no runs.
-
23.1
Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
22.6
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
22.5
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
22.4
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
22.3
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
22.2
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
22.1
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
21.6
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played to long off for 1 run.
-
21.5
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.
-
21.4
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.
-
21.3
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
21.2
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
21.1
Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Schadendorf.
-
20.6
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Schadendorf.
-
20.5
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run.
-
20.4
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
20.3
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
20.2
Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
20.1
Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.