Day 1 of 1
Badge

England U19

161-3 (30.0 ov)

In Play
Badge

Zimbabwe U19s

 

England U19 vs Zimbabwe U19s

SUMMARY
England U19 1st 161-3 (30.0 ov)
England Under 19s are 161 for 3 with 20.0 overs left

England U19 1st Innings161-3

england u19 Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.R. Mousley b Madhevere 18 17 3 0 105.88
S.J. Young c Bawa b Madhevere 22 24 3 0 91.67
J.M. Cox Not out 55 72 3 0 76.39
J.A. Haynes c Myers b Shumba 12 20 1 0 60.00
G.C. Hill Not out 46 47 3 1 97.87
Extras 7w, 1lb 8
Total 30.0 Overs, 3 wkts 161
To Bat: 
J.D.M. Evison,
L.P. Goldsworthy,
G.P. Balderson,
S.W. Currie,
B.C. Cullen,
H. Qadri

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Mousley 3.4ov
  2. 48 Young 8.5ov
  3. 82 Haynes 16.6ov
Zimbabwe U19s Bowling
O M R W Econ
S. Ndlela 5 0 31 0 6.20
W. Madhevere 7 0 21 2 3.00
M. Shumba 10 0 52 1 5.20
D. Grant 3 0 27 0 9.00
T. Nyangani 3 0 19 0 6.33
T. Tugwete 2 0 10 0 5.00

Match Details

Date
31st Jan 2020
Toss
England Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
De Beers Diamond Oval
Umpires
N Duguid, M R Mukul

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 31, 2020 9:59am

  •  

    29.6

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    29.5

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    29.5

    Wide Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Schadendorf.

  •  

    29.5

    Wide Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Schadendorf.

  •  

    29.4

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    29.3

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    29.2

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nyangani.

  •  

    29.1

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    28.6

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    28.5

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    28.4

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    28.3

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    27.6

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    27.5

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    27.3

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    27.2

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    27.1

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.6

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    26.5

    Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, Fended, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    26.4

    Taurayi Tugwete to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, dropped, mis-timed to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    26.2

    FOUR! Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, sweeping, Played past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Taurayi Tugwete to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tugwete.

  •  

    25.6

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    25.5

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, flick, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Nyangani.

  •  

    25.4

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    25.2

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Tadiwanashe Nyangani to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    24.6

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    24.5

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.4

    SIX! Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    24.3

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    24.2

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    24.1

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    23.6

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    23.5

    Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    23.4

    Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    23.2

    Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, flick, Played to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    23.1

    Wesley Madhevere to George Hill. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    22.6

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    22.5

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    22.4

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    22.3

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, pulling, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    22.2

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    22.1

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    21.6

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    21.5

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for no runs.

  •  

    21.4

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Madhevere.

  •  

    21.3

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    21.2

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, flick, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    21.1

    Wesley Madhevere to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Schadendorf.

  •  

    20.6

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Schadendorf.

  •  

    20.5

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    20.4

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    20.3

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    20.2

    Milton Shumba to George Hill. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    20.1

    Milton Shumba to Jordan Cox. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

Full Commentary