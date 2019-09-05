England vs Australia

Highlights from the second day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford

Steve Smith hit a brilliant double hundred as Australia seized control of the fourth Ashes Test with a dominant batting display on day two at Old Trafford.

Having reached his 11th Ashes century just before lunch, Smith edged to slip on 118 but was gifted a second chance when replays showed that Jack Leach had overstepped.

It was the first no-ball of the left-arm spinner's international career and it proved a costly one as Smith went on to make his third Test match double ton - all three of them having come against England - before he eventually fell for 211 midway through the evening session.

By that stage Australia had passed 400, a sixth-wicket stand of 145 between Smith and Tim Paine (58) grinding down the England bowlers for much of the afternoon, and they eventually declared on 497-8 after a ninth-wicket stand of 59 between Mitchell Starc (54no) and Nathan Lyon (26no).

England lost Joe Denly (4) to a superb catch at the second attempt from Matthew Wade at short leg, Pat Cummins making the breakthrough, but Rory Burns (15no) and nightwatchman Craig Overton (3no) prevented any further damage as the hosts closed on 23-1, trailing by 474.

The tourists started the day on 170-3 but Smith, resuming on 60, was unusually scratchy in the early exchanges, prodding at deliveries in the channel outside off and then hitting a low full toss back at Jofra Archer, who could only get his fingertips to it as he tried to take the return catch.

Travis Head (19) at the other end saw little of the strike and when he did, it did not take long for Stuart Broad (3-97) to send him on his way, attacking from around the wicket as he has done so successfully to the left-handers throughout the series and trapping him lbw.

Archer was beginning to crank up the pace as well, topping 90mph for the first time in the match, but Smith had overcome his initial jitters and held firm and, when the players returned following a brief stoppage for rain, the fast bowler was replaced at the James Anderson End.

The breakthrough came from the other end, though, as Wade (16) tried to take on Leach. However, he failed to get to the pitch of the ball and sent it high into the gloomy Manchester sky with Joe Root underneath it at mid-on as it came back down.

Smith moved into the nineties and, after a couple of slightly nervy moments against Leach, he whipped the ball into the legside for two off Overton to reach yet another century five minutes before lunch.

The ton was Smith's 26th in Test cricket but he should not have gone much further. The 30-year-old right-hander had looked more frenzied than usual at the crease after lunch and had already had a moment of fortune when he skied the ball high into the offside off Leach, only for it to drop perfectly in the gap between two fielders, prior to edging the spinner to slip.

It was a slightly wider delivery from Leach, tempting the drive and Smith fell right into the trap and nicked it to Ben Stokes. The umpires wanted to check for the no-ball but Smith was halfway off the field before seeing the replay on the big screen, no part of Leach's boot was behind the line and England's big wicket turned out to be nothing of the sort.

Smith returned to the middle and for the remainder of the session he and Paine, who was dropped by Jason Roy off Broad on nine, added to England's misery. With the bowling attack appearing increasingly weary, the runs flowed and when Stokes (0-66) left the field with a sore shoulder without completing his 11th over, they were briefly a man down too.

Smith went past 150 for the eighth time in Tests and Paine made it to his sixth Test fifty - but only after he had been dropped for a second time, on 49 by substitute fielder Sam Curran after pulling Archer (0-97) to mid-on.

Paine was gone first ball after tea, though, feathering Overton (2-85) behind and this time the catch was held by Jonny Bairstow. Cummins (4) followed soon after, edging Leach (2-83) to Stokes at slip and this time there was no no-ball to save the Aussie batsman.

With runs on the board and just three wickets in hand, Australia went on the attack. Smith hit Leach over long-off for six to bring up the 400 and brought up his double hundred with a two, tucking the ball off his hip for the umpteenth time in the innings.

He finally departed when he reverse swept Root (1-39) straight into the hands of Denly at backward point, leaving the pitch to a standing ovation, but England's long day in the field was not done yet.

Starc blitzed seven fours and two sixes on his way to a 49-ball half-century as he and Lyon flayed the ball around the park to compound a nightmare day in the field for England before Paine mercifully called them in to end the home side's misery.

The England openers were left with 45 minutes to bat before the close and Denly, in particular, was given a working over by the Australia seamers before eventually falling to Cummins after a fantastic one-handed catch by Wade at bat-pad after the initial shot had hit him and ricocheted to his right.

Burns and Overton did what was required of them, though, for the final 10 minutes of play and similarly patient batting will be required on day three, the magnificence of Smith having put Australia firmly in the ascendancy in Manchester.

