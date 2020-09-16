Cricket Match
England
302-7 (50.0 ov)
Australia
4-0
England vs Australia
|England 1st
|302-7 (50.0 ov)
|Australia need 299 runs to win from 49.5 overs
England 1st Innings302-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Roy
|c Maxwell b Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|J.M. Bairstow
|b Cummins
|112
|126
|12
|2
|88.89
|J.E. Root
|lbw Starc
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|E.J.G. Morgan (c)
|c Starc b Zampa
|23
|28
|4
|0
|82.14
|J.C. Buttler
|c Finch b Zampa
|8
|20
|0
|0
|40.00
|S.W. Billings
|c Marsh b Zampa
|57
|58
|4
|2
|98.28
|C.R. Woakes
|Not out
|53
|39
|6
|0
|135.90
|T.K. Curran
|b Starc
|19
|19
|0
|1
|100.00
|A.U. Rashid
|Not out
|11
|9
|0
|1
|122.22
|Extras
|1nb, 1 8lb
|19
|Total
|50.0 Overs, 7 wkts
|302
- To Bat:
- J.C. Archer,
- M.A. Wood
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Roy 0.1ov
- 0 Root 0.2ov
- 67 Morgan 10.2ov
- 96 Buttler 18.1ov
- 210 Billings 37.3ov
- 220 Bairstow 40.1ov
- 266 Curran 46.2ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 16th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Emirates Old Trafford
- Umpires
- R K Illingworth, A G Wharf
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Archer.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Chris Woakes to David Warner. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
49.6
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Warner. England has managed to score 302 for the loss of seven wickets from the allotted 50 overs. Jonny Bairstow top-scored with 112 and was well supported by Sam Billings with 57. At last, Woakes plays an excellent knock as he scored 53. For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa picked up three wickets each. Pat Cummins picks up one wicket. Can Australia chase down the target of 303 or will England's bowling attack outshine the guest? Join us for the run chase in about 30 minutes.
-
49.5
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Maxwell.
-
49.4
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
49.3
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump down the track cutting, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Labuschagne.
-
49.2
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
49.1
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
48.6
Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid. Short, to leg on the front foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
48.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
48.4
Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
48.3
SIX! Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
48.2
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
48.1
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, down leg side backing away driving, well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
47.6
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, dropped catch by Hazlewood, fielded by Finch.
-
47.5
Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
47.4
Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, shy attempt by Maxwell, fielded by Marsh.
-
47.3
Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid. Seaming in length ball, middle stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
47.2
Josh Hazlewood to Adil Rashid. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
47.1
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
46.6
Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
46.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Yorker, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
46.4
FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
46.3
Mitchell Starc to Adil Rashid. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
46.2
OUT! Bowled. Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Reverse Swing-Out yorker, middle stump backing away driving, missed to. Cleaned him up! Curran tries to drive the reverse in-swinging delivery but misses. The ball directly crashes his off stump without any disturbance. Starc takes his third wicket, and Tom Curran departs for 19.
-
46.1
SIX! Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
45.6
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 3 runs, run save by Starc, fielded by Stoinis.
-
45.5
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
45.4
FOUR! Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Short, off stump down the track cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
45.3
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
45.2
Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
45.2
Wide Josh Hazlewood to Tom Curran. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
45.1
Josh Hazlewood to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hazlewood.
-
44.6
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
44.5
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
44.4
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
44.3
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Leg cutter yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
44.2
Mitchell Starc to Tom Curran. Length ball, down leg side backing away defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
44.1
Mitchell Starc to Chris Woakes. Leg cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
43.6
Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, run save by Carey, fielded by Starc.
-
43.6
Wide Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Length ball, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
43.5
Mitchell Marsh to Tom Curran. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
43.4
Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, top edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
43.3
Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
43.2
FOUR! Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
43.1
Mitchell Marsh to Chris Woakes. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot working, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
42.6
Pat Cummins to Tom Curran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
42.5
Pat Cummins to Tom Curran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
42.4
Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
42.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
42.2
Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
42.1
Pat Cummins to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
41.6
Adam Zampa to Tom Curran. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
41.5
Adam Zampa to Tom Curran. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, outside edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
41.4
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Flipper length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
41.3
Adam Zampa to Tom Curran. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
41.2
Adam Zampa to Chris Woakes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
41.1
Adam Zampa to Tom Curran. Flipper back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.