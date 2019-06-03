Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

128-4
In Play
Badge

Pakistan

348-8  (50.0 ov)

England need 221 runs to win from 27.0 overs

England vs Pakistan

England require World Cup record chase of 349 to win second group match against Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez has scored 38 ODI half-centuries for Pakistan

England will need to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after being set 349 to defeat Pakistan in their second match at Trent Bridge.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

On the batsman-friendly pitch, Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first as the fiery Mark Wood was brought into the attack in place of Liam Plunkett having seen Sarfaraz Ahmed's side bounced out for just 105 against the West Indies at the same venue - but not the same surface - on Friday.

However, opening pair Imam-ul-Haq (44) and Fakhar Zaman (36) negotiated the opening phase of short balls and testing conditions well, sharing an 82-run first-wicket partnership.

The introduction of Moeen Ali broke the stand in the 15th over as a fine piece of the work behind the stumps from Jos Buttler saw Fakhar stumped for 36, with the batsman just out of his crease as England's wicketkeeper whipped off the bails.

Exactly six overs later, Imam was headed back to the pavilion after Woakes ran 20-yards before completing a brilliant diving catch to hand Moeen his second scalp of the innings.

Under sunny skies in Nottingham, Pakistan were allowed to rebuild with relative ease as some sloppy fielding - including Jason Roy putting down a simple catch at mid-off to give Mohammad Hafeez a second life - allowed the visitors' third-wicket pair of Hafeez and Babar Azam to put on 88.

v

Moeen eventually had Babar caught by Woakes at long-on for a fine 63 but it failed to abate Pakistan's momentum as they found the boundary ropes with ease - captain Sarfaraz and Hafeez sharing an 80-run partnership off just 10 overs.

Hafeez eventually picked out Woakes at long-off having made a fine 84 off just 62 balls but Sarfaraz reached his half-century off 40 balls after Joe Root's shy at the stumps ran away for four buzzers.

A chaotic end to the innings saw Pakistan lose 4-37, with Woakes finishing with figures of 3-71, but the visitors finished on 348-8 to leave England needing to complete the highest run chase in World Cup history if they are to pick up a second win of the tournament.

Match Details

Date
3rd Jun 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
M Erasmus, S Ravi
TV Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
C B Gaffaney

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy lbw Khan 8
J.M. Bairstow c Ahmed b Riaz 32
J.E. Root Not out 60
E.J.G. Morgan b Hafeez 9
B.A. Stokes c Ahmed b Malik 13
J.C. Buttler Not out 4
Extras 2w, 2
Total 23.0 Overs 128 - 4
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S. Khan 3 0 20 1
M Amir 5 0 27 0
Wahab 3 0 19 1
H. Ali 4 0 29 0
Hafeez 5.3 0 25 1
Malik 2 0 5 1
Full Bowling Card

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 3, 2019 4:39pm

  •  

    22.6

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    22.5

    Mohammad Hafeez to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Amir.

  •  

    22.4

    Mohammad Hafeez to Jos Buttler. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    22.3

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    22.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    22.1

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Khan.

  •  

    21.6

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, down leg side on the back foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    21.5

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    21.4

    Shoaib Malik to Jos Buttler. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    21.3

    Shoaib Malik to Jos Buttler. Quicker ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  • 21.2

    OUT! Caught. Shoaib Malik to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by Ahmed. Gone, that's out, a loud bottom edge straight into Sarfaraz's gloves. That's a soft dismissal, Stokes looking to cut a ball on line without considering that it was too full for the shot. The experienced all-rounders Hafeez and Malik are doing the job for Pakistan here, they are well on top in this game now.

  •  

    21.1

    Shoaib Malik to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, inside edge to third slip for no runs, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    20.6

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Khan, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    20.5

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    20.4

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    20.3

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    20.2

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    20.1

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    19.6

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    19.5

    Shoaib Malik to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Malik, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    19.4

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    19.3

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    19.2

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    19.1

    Shoaib Malik to Joe Root. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    18.6

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali. That's 50 for Root. England need to see plenty more runs from his bat if they're going to chase this down.

  •  

    18.5

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    18.4

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    18.3

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    18.2

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    18.1

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    17.6

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.5

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    17.4

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.

  •  

    17.3

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    17.2

    APPEAL! Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. Well I'm surprised Paksitan aren't going to review this. Root was looking to flick legside but that looked like it might have hit leg stump. Well, UltraEdge shows that there was a faint inside edge so a good decision not to review.

  •  

    17.1

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Similar to the previous boundary Root hit. He timed the cut shot really well and placed it in exactly the same place.

  •  

    17.1

    Wide Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    16.6

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    16.5

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    16.4

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    16.3

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    16.2

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    16.1

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    15.6

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    15.5

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    15.4

    Hassan Ali to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    15.3

    Hassan Ali to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    15.2

    Hassan Ali to Ben Stokes. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Riaz.

  •  

    15.1

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    14.6

    Mohammad Hafeez to Ben Stokes. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  • 14.5

    OUT! Bowled. Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to. Well then now England are in trouble. Morgan hadn't looked completely comfortable at the crease. Hafeez bowled three dot balls to him, the fielders doing well to keep the pressure on and prevent him from getting off strike. This time Morgan went back to a length delivery and tried to push it quite square to hit the gap. He missed it and the ball went straight on and cannoned into middle and off.

  •  

    14.4

    Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    14.3

    Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

  •  

    14.2

    Mohammad Hafeez to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    14.1

    Mohammad Hafeez to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    13.6

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    13.5

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    13.4

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    13.3

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Very well played, Root getting on top of the bounce and making sure he placed the shot behind the man at backward point.

  •  

    13.2

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, direct hit by Khan.

  •  

    13.1

    Hassan Ali to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Amir.

Full Commentary

