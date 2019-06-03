England vs Pakistan

England will need to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history after being set 349 to defeat Pakistan in their second match at Trent Bridge.

On the batsman-friendly pitch, Eoin Morgan opted to bowl first as the fiery Mark Wood was brought into the attack in place of Liam Plunkett having seen Sarfaraz Ahmed's side bounced out for just 105 against the West Indies at the same venue - but not the same surface - on Friday.

However, opening pair Imam-ul-Haq (44) and Fakhar Zaman (36) negotiated the opening phase of short balls and testing conditions well, sharing an 82-run first-wicket partnership.

The introduction of Moeen Ali broke the stand in the 15th over as a fine piece of the work behind the stumps from Jos Buttler saw Fakhar stumped for 36, with the batsman just out of his crease as England's wicketkeeper whipped off the bails.

Exactly six overs later, Imam was headed back to the pavilion after Woakes ran 20-yards before completing a brilliant diving catch to hand Moeen his second scalp of the innings.

Under sunny skies in Nottingham, Pakistan were allowed to rebuild with relative ease as some sloppy fielding - including Jason Roy putting down a simple catch at mid-off to give Mohammad Hafeez a second life - allowed the visitors' third-wicket pair of Hafeez and Babar Azam to put on 88.

Moeen eventually had Babar caught by Woakes at long-on for a fine 63 but it failed to abate Pakistan's momentum as they found the boundary ropes with ease - captain Sarfaraz and Hafeez sharing an 80-run partnership off just 10 overs.

Hafeez eventually picked out Woakes at long-off having made a fine 84 off just 62 balls but Sarfaraz reached his half-century off 40 balls after Joe Root's shy at the stumps ran away for four buzzers.

A chaotic end to the innings saw Pakistan lose 4-37, with Woakes finishing with figures of 3-71, but the visitors finished on 348-8 to leave England needing to complete the highest run chase in World Cup history if they are to pick up a second win of the tournament.

