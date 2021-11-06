Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
South Africa are 40 for 1 with 14.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 6th Nov 2021
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- C M Brown, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- R J Tucker
s africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.R. Hendricks
|b Ali
|2
|Q. de Kock
|Not out
|15
|H.E. van der Dussen
|Not out
|21
|Extras
|2w,
|2
|Total
|6.0 Overs
|40 - 1
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Ali
|3
|0
|18
|1
|Woakes
|3
|0
|22
|0