Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

S Africa

40-1  (6.0 ov)

South Africa are 40 for 1 with 14.0 overs left

England vs S Africa

England vs South Africa LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the T20 World Cup Group 1 game in Sharjah. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Match Details

Date
6th Nov 2021
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
Umpires
C M Brown, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
P Wilson
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
R J Tucker

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.R. Hendricks b Ali 2
Q. de Kock Not out 15
H.E. van der Dussen Not out 21
Extras 2w, 2
Total 6.0 Overs 40 - 1
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Ali 3 0 18 1
Woakes 3 0 22 0
Full Bowling Card