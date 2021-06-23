Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

77-0
In Play
Badge

Sri Lanka

129-7  (20.0 ov)

England need 53 runs to win from 11.3 overs

England vs Sri Lanka

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary and in-play clips from the first T20 international between England and Sri Lanka at Cardiff. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
23rd Jun 2021
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Umpires
D J Millns, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
M Burns
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.J. Roy Not out 33
J.C. Buttler Not out 38
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 7.5 Overs 75 - 0
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
P.V.D. Chameera 2 0 20 0
A.N.P.R. Fernando 2 0 23 0
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 2 0 13 0
I.U. Tillakaratna 2 0 19 0
Full Bowling Card