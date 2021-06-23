England vs Sri Lanka

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England need 53 runs to win from 11.3 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Jun 2021
- Toss
- Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sophia Gardens Cardiff
- Umpires
- D J Millns, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- M Burns
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern
england BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|J.J. Roy
|Not out
|33
|J.C. Buttler
|Not out
|38
|Extras
|5w, 1lb
|6
|Total
|7.5 Overs
|75 - 0
sri lanka BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|P.V.D. Chameera
|2
|0
|20
|0
|A.N.P.R. Fernando
|2
|0
|23
|0
|M.K.P.A.D. Perera
|2
|0
|13
|0
|I.U. Tillakaratna
|2
|0
|19
|0