Anya Shrubsole has said England will not change their approach as the hosts named an unchanged 14-player squad for their second one-day international of the multi-format Women's Ashes against Australia.

A top-order batting collapse including ducks for Amy Jones and Heather Knight saw the home side slip to 19-4 during their two-wicket loss to the Southern Stars.

However, despite the slow start to the series, Shrubsole believes better decision-making can help turn the fortunes around for the side rather than a difference in approach.

"I don't think we need to change how we approach the game," the seamer said. "We just need to be clear in our decision-making and commit with bat and ball.

"There were a lot of positives from yesterday's game, despite the defeat, and I think we threw a few punches back - especially with the ball.

"We were excellent with the ball as a unit, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt especially were threatening and really troubled Australia. Hopefully we can keep that going tomorrow."

Having managed to put up 177 before being bowled out in 43.5 overs, Ecclestone (3-34) and Brunt (1-37) impressed with the ball as Australia edged home with the aid of five wides.

And, Shrubsole praised the team's belief that they are never beaten as they look to fight their way into the series after falling 2-0 behind on points.

"Obviously you'd rather win the first game than lose it but there were positives," she added. "We didn't really get enough runs - and it's always hard to come back from a start like we did - but we took it pretty deep and that was impressive.

"It did look as if we might steal the win at a couple of points but we didn't get there in the end. As a team it was a really good effort to take it that far and we can take a lot from that.

"We never really know when we're beaten and we've made a habit of fighting back into games and that's a good quality in this team."

Watch the second ODI of the Women's Ashes between England and Australia live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) from 1.30pm.