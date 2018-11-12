Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Bangladesh Women are 43 for 4 with 7.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 12th - 16th Nov 2018
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- S J Nogajski, J Williams
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- A Raza
bangladesh wome BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|S. Sultana
|b Shrubsole
|0
|A. Rahman
|c Wyatt b Gordon
|39
|F.H. Pinky
|c Jones b Sciver
|0
|N.S. Joty
|run out (Jones)
|0
|R. Ahmed
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|13.0 Overs
|43 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Shrubsole
|3
|0
|9
|1
|L.C.N. Smith
|2
|0
|3
|0
|K.L. Gordon
|2.5
|1
|11
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|0
|12
|0