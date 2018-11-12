Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

Bangladesh Wome

43-4  (13.0 ov)

Bangladesh Women are 43 for 4 with 7.0 overs left

England vs Bangladesh Wome

WWT20: England vs Bangladesh LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary as England take on Bangladesh in their second ICC Women's World T20 group game. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Nov 2018
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
S J Nogajski, J Williams
TV Umpire
K D Cotton
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

bangladesh wome BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S. Sultana b Shrubsole 0
A. Rahman c Wyatt b Gordon 39
F.H. Pinky c Jones b Sciver 0
N.S. Joty run out (Jones) 0
R. Ahmed Not out 3
Extras 1w, 1
Total 13.0 Overs 43 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.R. Sciver 3 0 7 1
Shrubsole 3 0 9 1
L.C.N. Smith 2 0 3 0
K.L. Gordon 2.5 1 11 1
S. Ecclestone 2 0 12 0
Full Bowling Card