Cricket Match
England vs Bangladesh Wome
|England 1st
|74-2 (20.5 ov)
|England Women are 74 for 2 with 29.1 overs left
England 1st Innings74-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|26
|59
|1
|0
|44.07
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Khatun b Alam
|6
|12
|1
|0
|50.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Joty b Khatun
|6
|10
|0
|0
|60.00
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|30
|44
|1
|0
|68.18
|Extras
|4w, 2lb
|6
|Total
|20.5 Overs, 2 wkts
|74
Fall of Wickets
- 15 Wyatt 4.1ov
- 26 Knight 7.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 27th Mar 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Umpires
- K D Cotton, R S A Palliyaguruge
- TV Umpire
- L Rusere
- Match Referee
- S A Fritz
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Pakteen
Live Commentary
-
20.5
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pinky.
-
20.4
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Akter.
-
20.3
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
20.2
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Akter.
-
20.1
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sultana.
-
19.6
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Moni.
-
19.5
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pinky.
-
19.4
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Moni.
-
19.3
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Sultana.
-
19.2
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Sultana, fielded by Pinky.
-
19.1
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Pinky.
-
18.6
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
18.5
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
18.4
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
18.3
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Akter.
-
18.2
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mondal.
-
18.1
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Akter.
-
17.6
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
17.5
APPEAL! Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Joty, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
17.4
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
17.3
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Moni.
-
17.2
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
17.1
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, off stump down the track defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
16.6
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Mondal, fielded by Akter.
-
16.5
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
16.4
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
16.3
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pinky.
-
16.2
FOUR! Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Placement perfection.
-
16.1
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khatun.
-
15.6
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Pinky.
-
15.5
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pinky.
-
15.4
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Moni.
-
15.3
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Moni.
-
15.2
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
15.1
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Moni.
-
14.6
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khatun.
-
14.5
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
14.4
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khatun.
-
14.3
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Mondal.
-
14.2
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khatun.
-
14.1
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
13.6
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball half volley, off stump down the track driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Alam.
-
13.5
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
13.4
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
13.3
APPEAL! Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Joty, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.2
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
13.1
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
12.6
Mst Ritu Moni to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khatun. No boundaries in the last five overs.
-
12.5
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
12.4
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
12.3
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
12.2
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pinky.
-
12.1
Mst Ritu Moni to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khatun.
-
11.6
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
11.5
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Joty.
-
11.4
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
11.3
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Moni.
-
11.2
Nahida Akter to Natalie Sciver. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, run save by Supta.
-
11.1
Nahida Akter to Tammy Beaumont. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Pinky.
-
10.6
Jahanara Alam to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Moni.
-
10.5
Jahanara Alam to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pinky.
-
10.4
Jahanara Alam to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Supta.
-
10.3
Jahanara Alam to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Moni.
-
10.2
Jahanara Alam to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Joty.
-
10.1
Jahanara Alam to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid off for no runs.