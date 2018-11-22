A place in the ICC Women’s World T20 final is at stake when England take on India in Antigua on Thursday night.

Having met in the World Cup final in July 2017, both sides are aiming to reach a second global final in 18 months with India hoping to turn the tables after their narrow defeat at Lord's.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been in imperious form so far in the tournament, winning all four of their group games including a comprehensive victory over pre-tournament favourites Australia.

England, meanwhile, lost a thrilling encounter against the Windies in their final group game but have a good record against their semi-final opponents.

That World Cup final triumph remains chief among them but England's six-wicket star that day, Anya Shrubsole, has played down the importance of any previous meetings.

"They're a team we've got a pretty good history against but that probably doesn't count for very much 18 months later, it's set up to be a really good game," she told Sky Sports.

"Of course it (gives us confidence), particularly from a team point of view. We've got a decent record against them, which is always good, but they've been playing some outstanding cricket, probably showcased by that game against Australia at the end of the pool stages so they're definitely not a team that we'll be taking lightly. We know it'll be a really hard fought game.

"We knew they were a really strong team then - you don't get to the final if you're not a really good cricket team. But I think they've kicked on again, we played them out in India and they were a strong side there.

"You saw what [Smriti] Mandhana can do, what Harmanpreet Kaur can do with the bat and we've always known they've got a really good bowling attack that probably suits the conditions out here pretty well."

