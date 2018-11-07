England fell to an 11-run defeat by India in the final warm-up match before the start of the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean.

The World Cup champions were also dealt a further blow when key seamer Katherine Brunt, who has been managing a back injury, was forced off the field with back pain after bowling just five balls - and the 33-year-old is now a doubt for England's opening match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur blasted an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls to help India post a challenging 144-6 and although Danni Wyatt made a well-crafted half-century, England fell short of their target.

England made an ideal start to the match after being asked to bowl as Nat Sciver had the explosive Smriti Mandhana (13) caught.

Mithali Raj (18) and Jemimah Rodrigues (21) shared an important 38-run second-wicket partnership but captain Knight dismissed the pair in consecutive overs and Shrubsole trapped Veda Krishnamurthy lbw as India collapsed to 69-4.

When spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled Dayalan Hemalatha for a five-ball duck, India looked in serious trouble before Kaur began swinging - smashing a 28-ball half-century - and put on a 54-run sixth-wicket stand with Deepti Sharma (18).

Chasing 145 for victory. Tammy Beaumont (13) was caught off Radha Yadav cheaply before spinner Poonum Yadav struck twice in an over as Sciver was stumped before Knight was caught three balls later.

Opener Danni Wyatt held the innings together but when she fell to a return-catch by Sharma for 54, England were unable to sign off the lead up to tournament on a successful note.

