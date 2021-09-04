Cricket Match
England
30-3 (5.4 ov)
New Zealand
England vs New Zealand
|England 1st
|30-3 (5.4 ov)
|England Women are 30 for 3 with 14.2 overs left
England 1st Innings30-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.N. Wyatt
|Not out
|7
|6
|1
|0
|116.67
|T.T. Beaumont
|b Kerr
|13
|15
|2
|0
|86.67
|N.R. Sciver (c)
|c Rowe b Devine
|4
|7
|1
|0
|57.14
|A.E. Jones
|c Newton b Devine
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|Not out
|5
|5
|1
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1lb
|1
|Total
|5.4 Overs, 3 wkts
|30
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Beaumont 3.2ov
- 25 Sciver 4.4ov
- 25 Jones 4.5ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|L.M. Kasperek
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|J. Kerr
|2
|0
|9
|1
|4.50
|Devine
|1.5
|0
|9
|2
|4.91
Match Details
- Date
- 4th Sep 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Umpires
- N J Llong, M J Saggers
- TV Umpire
- S Redfern
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
5.4
Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
5.3
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.
5.2
Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
5.1
Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.
4.6
Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
4.5
OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to cover, caught by Newton.
4.4
OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, flick, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg, caught by Rowe.
4.3
FOUR! Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
4.2
Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, Steer, mis-timed to point for no runs.
4.1
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.
3.6
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
3.5
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, working, hit pad to gully for no runs.
3.4
APPEAL! Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Edged to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
3.3
Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
3.2
OUT! Bowled. Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, missed.
3.1
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
2.6
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.
2.5
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Martin.
2.4
Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Short, pulling, Edged to third slip for 1 run.
2.3
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
2.2
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.
2.1
Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to second slip for no runs.
1.6
Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, missed for no runs.
1.5
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
1.4
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
1.3
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.
1.2
FOUR! Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Scoop, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
1.1
Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
0.6
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.
0.5
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to cover for no runs.
0.4
Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
0.3
Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.
0.2
Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
0.1
NEW BALL. FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.