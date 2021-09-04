Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

30-3 (5.4 ov)

In Play
Badge

New Zealand

 

England Women are 30 for 3 with 14.2 overs left

England vs New Zealand

SUMMARY
England 1st 30-3 (5.4 ov)
England Women are 30 for 3 with 14.2 overs left

England 1st Innings30-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.N. Wyatt Not out 7 6 1 0 116.67
T.T. Beaumont b Kerr 13 15 2 0 86.67
N.R. Sciver (c) c Rowe b Devine 4 7 1 0 57.14
A.E. Jones c Newton b Devine 0 1 0 0 0.00
S.I.R. Dunkley Not out 5 5 1 0 100.00
Extras 1lb 1
Total 5.4 Overs, 3 wkts 30
To Bat: 
M.E. Bouchier,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn,
M.K. Villiers,
N.E. Farrant,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Beaumont 3.2ov
  2. 25 Sciver 4.4ov
  3. 25 Jones 4.5ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
L.M. Kasperek 1 0 6 0 6.00
J. Kerr 2 0 9 1 4.50
Devine 1.5 0 9 2 4.91

Match Details

Date
4th Sep 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Umpires
N J Llong, M J Saggers
TV Umpire
S Redfern
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 4, 2021 7:24pm

  •  

    5.4

    Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, driving, Played past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Jess Kerr to Sophia Dunkley. Length ball, Steer, Played to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Sophie Devine to Sophia Dunkley. Half volley, flick, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  • 4.5

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to cover, caught by Newton.

  • 4.4

    OUT! Caught. Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, flick, Played in the air under control to deep backward square leg, caught by Rowe.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Sophie Devine to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, Steer, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    3.6

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    3.5

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, working, hit pad to gully for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    APPEAL! Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Edged to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    3.3

    Jess Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  • 3.2

    OUT! Bowled. Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, missed.

  •  

    3.1

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, glancing, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    2.4

    Sophie Devine to Danni Wyatt. Short, pulling, Edged to third slip for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.2

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Martin.

  •  

    2.1

    Sophie Devine to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, hit pad to second slip for no runs.

  •  

    1.6

    Jess Kerr to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, Steer, missed for no runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.4

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.2

    FOUR! Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Scoop, Played in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.1

    Jess Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.6

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    0.5

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Late Cut, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.4

    Leigh Kasperek to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    0.2

    Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. FOUR! Leigh Kasperek to Danni Wyatt. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

Full Commentary