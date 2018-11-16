Lauren Winfield is excited by the challenge of facing former Kia Super League team-mate Shabnim Ismail when England Women take on South Africa

England could put one foot in the ICC Women's World T20 semi-finals if they can beat South Africa in their Group A match on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

After suffering a washout in their first match against Sri Lanka, Heather Knight's side put in a professional performance as they eased to a seven-wicket (DLS) win over Bangladesh.

Hosts and holders Windies, who England will face in their final group game on Sunday, currently top the group having won their opening two games.

Despite not having the opportunity to bat during her side's victory, Lauren Winfield feels in good form heading into the match against Dane van Niekerk's team and is excited by the prospect of facing the Proteas' fearsome seam bowler Shabnim Ismail.

"I've played quite a lot of cricket [in the Kia Super League] with Shabnim and she's a fiery little character," Winfield told Sky Sports. "She's someone that you really want to compete against because of the way she goes about her business, you get into the battle pretty quickly with her.

England began the tournament without two of their senior players, with wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor not included as she continues to manage her anxiety condition and bowler Katherine Brunt ruled out just before the start of the competition with a recurrence of a back injury.

Winfield is one of the more experienced players in the side, with Mark Robinson having including three debutants in the 15-player squad - Sophia Dunkley, Linsey Smith and Kirstie Gordon - and has relished taking on extra responsibility.

"It is quite nice that Heather Knight comes to me with things that we can try in games," Winfield added. "It's nice to have contributions in those discussions.

"With a few younger players on this trip, [it's about] giving them a bit of guidance, leadership and making sure we're giving them the support they need on their first overseas trip."

Watch England take on South Africa in the ICC Women's World T20, in St Lucia, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 7.30pm on Friday.