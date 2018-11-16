Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 
In Play
Badge

South Africa

39-4  (11.4 ov)

South Africa Women are 39 for 4 with 8.2 overs left

England vs South Africa

WWT20: England vs South Africa LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from England's Group A match against South Africa in the ICC Women's World T20. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat

south africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Lee lbw Sciver 12
L. Wolvaardt c Jones b Smith 4
M. Kapp c Dunkley b Gordon 9
D. van Niekerk run out (Gordon) 1
M. du Preez Not out 4
C.L. Tryon Not out 3
Extras 3w, 3lb 6
Total 11.4 Overs 39 - 4
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.R. Sciver 3 0 4 1
Shrubsole 2 1 4 0
L.C.N. Smith 2.3 0 10 1
S. Ecclestone 2 0 11 0
K.L. Gordon 2 0 5 1
Full Bowling Card