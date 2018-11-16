Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
In Play
South Africa Women are 39 for 4 with 8.2 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Nov 2018
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, K D Cotton
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat
south africa BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|L. Lee
|lbw Sciver
|12
|L. Wolvaardt
|c Jones b Smith
|4
|M. Kapp
|c Dunkley b Gordon
|9
|D. van Niekerk
|run out (Gordon)
|1
|M. du Preez
|Not out
|4
|C.L. Tryon
|Not out
|3
|Extras
|3w, 3lb
|6
|Total
|11.4 Overs
|39 - 4
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Shrubsole
|2
|1
|4
|0
|L.C.N. Smith
|2.3
|0
|10
|1
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|0
|11
|0
|K.L. Gordon
|2
|0
|5
|1