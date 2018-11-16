Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
In Play
South Africa
40-4 (12.2 ov)
South Africa Women are 40 for 4 with 7.4 overs left
England vs South Africa
|South Africa 1st
|40-4 (12.2 ov)
|South Africa Women are 40 for 4 with 7.4 overs left
South Africa 1st Innings40-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|L. Lee
|lbw Sciver
|12
|26
|0
|1
|46.15
|L. Wolvaardt
|c Jones b Smith
|4
|8
|1
|0
|50.00
|M. Kapp
|c Dunkley b Gordon
|9
|15
|1
|0
|60.00
|D. van Niekerk (c)
|run out (Gordon)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M. du Preez
|Not out
|5
|11
|0
|0
|45.45
|C.L. Tryon
|Not out
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25.00
|Extras
|3w, 3lb
|6
|Total
|12.2 Overs, 4 wkts
|40
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Wolvaardt 2.4ov
- 27 Lee 7.1ov
- 29 Kapp 8.2ov
- 30 van Niekerk 8.5ov
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N.R. Sciver
|3
|0
|4
|1
|1.33
|Shrubsole
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2.00
|L.C.N. Smith
|3
|0
|12
|1
|4.00
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|K.L. Gordon
|2.1
|0
|6
|1
|2.77
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Nov 2018
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Beausejour Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, K D Cotton
- TV Umpire
- J Williams
- Match Referee
- G F Labrooy
- Reserve Umpire
- S I S Saikat