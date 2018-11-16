Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

 

In Play
Badge

South Africa

40-4  (12.2 ov)

South Africa Women are 40 for 4 with 7.4 overs left

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
South Africa 1st 40-4 (12.2 ov)
South Africa Women are 40 for 4 with 7.4 overs left

South Africa 1st Innings40-4

south africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
L. Lee lbw Sciver 12 26 0 1 46.15
L. Wolvaardt c Jones b Smith 4 8 1 0 50.00
M. Kapp c Dunkley b Gordon 9 15 1 0 60.00
D. van Niekerk (c) run out (Gordon) 1 2 0 0 50.00
M. du Preez Not out 5 11 0 0 45.45
C.L. Tryon Not out 3 12 0 0 25.00
Extras 3w, 3lb 6
Total 12.2 Overs, 4 wkts 40
To Bat: 
S. Ismail,
F. Tunnicliffe,
Y. Fourie,
M. Klaas,
M. Daniels

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Wolvaardt 2.4ov
  2. 27 Lee 7.1ov
  3. 29 Kapp 8.2ov
  4. 30 van Niekerk 8.5ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
N.R. Sciver 3 0 4 1 1.33
Shrubsole 2 1 4 0 2.00
L.C.N. Smith 3 0 12 1 4.00
S. Ecclestone 2 0 11 0 5.50
K.L. Gordon 2.1 0 6 1 2.77

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
J Williams
Match Referee
G F Labrooy
Reserve Umpire
S I S Saikat