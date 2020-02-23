Cricket Match
England
109-6 (18.1 ov)
South Africa
England vs South Africa
|England 1st
|109-6 (18.1 ov)
|England Women are 109 for 6 with 1.5 overs left
England 1st Innings109-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|c Tryon b Kapp
|23
|20
|4
|0
|115.00
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Lee b Khaka
|2
|5
|0
|0
|40.00
|N.R. Sciver
|b Khaka
|50
|41
|5
|1
|121.95
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Ismail b van Niekerk
|6
|14
|0
|0
|42.86
|F.C. Wilson
|c Ismail b van Niekerk
|14
|21
|0
|0
|66.67
|K.H. Brunt
|c Khaka b Ismail
|9
|8
|1
|0
|112.50
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Winfield
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3w, 2lb
|5
|Total
|18.1 Overs, 6 wkts
|109
Fall of Wickets
- 25 Jones 3.4ov
- 26 Wyatt 4.1ov
- 43 Knight 8.2ov
- 72 Wilson 14.4ov
- 104 Brunt 17.4ov
- 109 Sciver 18.1ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|N. Mlaba
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
|M. Kapp
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.67
|S. Ismail
|3.5
|0
|25
|1
|6.52
|A. Khaka
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|D. van Niekerk
|4
|0
|20
|2
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Feb 2020
- Toss
- South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- WACA Ground
- Umpires
- L Rusere, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- A Raza
- Match Referee
- G S Lakshmi
- Reserve Umpire
- K D Cotton
Live Commentary
-
18.1
OUT! Bowled. Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Slower ball half volley, driving, missed to.
-
17.6
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.
-
17.5
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
17.4
OUT! Caught. Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Short, cutting, Played in the air under control to third man, by Khaka.
-
17.3
FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, Slog, Played past long on for 4 runs.
-
17.2
Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Slog, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
17.1
Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs.
-
16.6
Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.
-
16.5
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Short, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
16.4
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to long on for 2 runs.
-
16.3
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.
-
16.2
FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
16.1
Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
15.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
15.5
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to fine leg for 1 run.
-
15.4
FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
15.3
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, hit pad to point for 1 run.
-
15.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
15.1
SIX! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
14.6
Dane van Niekerk to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs.
-
14.5
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.4
OUT! Caught. Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on, by Ismail.
-
14.3
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.
-
14.2
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
14.1
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
13.6
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
13.5
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.
-
13.4
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.3
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.
-
13.2
Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Short, hooking, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run.
-
13.1
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
12.6
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
12.5
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.
-
12.4
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
12.3
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
12.2
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
12.1
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly point for 1 run.
-
11.6
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
11.5
Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.
-
11.4
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
11.3
Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
11.2
Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.
-
11.1
Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
10.6
APPEAL! Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, by Khaka, appeal made for Run Out.
-
10.5
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by van Niekerk.
-
10.4
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.3
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
10.2
Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
10.1
Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
9.6
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
9.5
FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
9.4
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to short third man for 1 run.
-
9.3
APPEAL! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Chetty, appeal made for Stumped.
-
9.2
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
9.1
Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.