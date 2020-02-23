Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

109-6 (18.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

South Africa

 

England Women are 109 for 6 with 1.5 overs left

England vs South Africa

SUMMARY
England 1st 109-6 (18.1 ov)
England 1st Innings109-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones c Tryon b Kapp 23 20 4 0 115.00
D.N. Wyatt c Lee b Khaka 2 5 0 0 40.00
N.R. Sciver b Khaka 50 41 5 1 121.95
H.C. Knight (c) c Ismail b van Niekerk 6 14 0 0 42.86
F.C. Wilson c Ismail b van Niekerk 14 21 0 0 66.67
K.H. Brunt c Khaka b Ismail 9 8 1 0 112.50
T.T. Beaumont Not out 0 0 0 0
L. Winfield Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 3w, 2lb 5
Total 18.1 Overs, 6 wkts 109
To Bat: 
T.T. Beaumont,
L. Winfield,
A. Shrubsole
S. Ecclestone
S. Glenn

Fall of Wickets

  1. 25 Jones 3.4ov
  2. 26 Wyatt 4.1ov
  3. 43 Knight 8.2ov
  4. 72 Wilson 14.4ov
  5. 104 Brunt 17.4ov
  6. 109 Sciver 18.1ov
South Africa Bowling
O M R W Econ
N. Mlaba 4 0 31 0 7.75
M. Kapp 3 0 11 1 3.67
S. Ismail 3.5 0 25 1 6.52
A. Khaka 3 0 19 1 6.33
D. van Niekerk 4 0 20 2 5.00

Match Details

Date
23rd Feb 2020
Toss
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
WACA Ground
Umpires
L Rusere, C M Brown
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
G S Lakshmi
Reserve Umpire
K D Cotton

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 23, 2020 12:12pm

  • 18.1

    OUT! Bowled. Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Slower ball half volley, driving, missed to.

  •  

    17.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to deep backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    17.5

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  • 17.4

    OUT! Caught. Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Short, cutting, Played in the air under control to third man, by Khaka.

  •  

    17.3

    FOUR! Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Half volley, Slog, Played past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    17.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, Slog, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    17.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Katherine Brunt. Back of a length, cutting, mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.6

    Ayabonga Khaka to Katherine Brunt. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    16.5

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Short, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    16.4

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to long on for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.3

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep mid wicket for 2 runs.

  •  

    16.2

    FOUR! Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Scoop, Played in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Ayabonga Khaka to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    15.5

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.4

    FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.3

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, working, hit pad to point for 1 run.

  •  

    15.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    15.1

    SIX! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, slog sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Dane van Niekerk to Katherine Brunt. Length ball, slog sweeping, Played to short fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    14.5

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  • 14.4

    OUT! Caught. Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control to long on, by Ismail.

  •  

    14.3

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    14.2

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    13.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    13.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    13.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Short, hooking, Played in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    12.6

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Short, pulling, Hit Hard in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    12.3

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Short, pulling, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    12.2

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    12.1

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to silly point for 1 run.

  •  

    11.6

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    11.4

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    11.3

    Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Short, pulling, mis-timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    11.2

    Shabnim Ismail to Fran Wilson. Length ball, cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

  •  

    11.1

    Shabnim Ismail to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.6

    APPEAL! Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs, by Khaka, appeal made for Run Out.

  •  

    10.5

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by van Niekerk.

  •  

    10.4

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.3

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, Slog, Played in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    Dane van Niekerk to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    Dane van Niekerk to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    FOUR! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to short third man for 1 run.

  •  

    9.3

    APPEAL! Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Chetty, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    9.2

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Nonkululeko Mlaba to Fran Wilson. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Chetty.

Full Commentary