England Women can secure direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup with victory in their second one-day international against the West Indies at Worcester on Sunday.

Heather Knight's side produced a brilliant all-round performance to seal a thumping 208-run win in the first ODI against Stafanie Taylor's team at Grace Road on Thursday.

Opener Amy Jones (91) and Knight (94) both fell narrowly short of striking centuries as England smacked 318-9 from their 50 overs before seamer Katherine Brunt claimed two wickets in two balls to rattle the West Indies top-order, while spinners Laura Marsh and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three-wicket hauls.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jones will be hoping to continue her fine form with the bat as she searches for her maiden England hundred, having scored her fourth consecutive ODI fifty in the game at Leicester.

Marsh is set to earn her 100th ODI cap, becoming the ninth player to reach the landmark for England Women, and admitted, that after her recent struggles with injuries, she was unsure if she would make the milestone.

"There were times when I thought I probably wouldn't make it to 100," Marsh said. "I had a smooth start to my international career and didn't pick up any injuries for quite a long time. But then had a stint of injuries and at that point never thought I would have made it to 100.

"It's something I'm really proud of. Obviously we are in the middle of a series and it's just another game of cricket as well but, yes, it will be an exciting day, especially with my parents there to witness it.

"The game has just changed such a huge amount since I made my debut! I guess from my perspective - bowling seam to now bowling spin is a big change but the whole landscape of women's cricket has shifted.

"Things like the financial aspect and also the skill level as well. We've really had to evolve, especially as a spinner, I've really had to evolve. In the past I might have just been able to come on and land the ball in the right area.

"That would have helped me create wickets, now the batters are that much better, the pitches are better, there's a lot more to being a successful spinner than there used to be."

The three-match ODI series counts towards the ICC's Women's Championship, which sees eight teams compete for qualification for the next edition of the Women's World Cup - the top four teams, plus hosts New Zealand, claiming automatic passage to the tournament.

England currently sit second in the table, behind Australia, with 20 points from 16 matches, while the West Indies are down in seventh place having picked up only 11 points from 13 games.

