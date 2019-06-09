Watch how Tammy Beaumont, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross helped England Women to a series-sealing victory over West Indies, at Worcester.

England wrapped up a series win over West Indies with Tammy Beaumont and Anya Shrubsole starring in a rain-affected second ODI at Worcester as the hosts triumphed by 121 runs on DLS.

Beaumont top-scored for England with 61, her ninth ODI fifty, as the hosts posted 233-7 from a revised 41 overs with rain causing a lengthy delay after they had reached 73-1 from 16 overs at New Road.

England - who thumped West Indies by 208 runs in the series opener on Thursday - lost regular wickets in the middle overs, including Beaumont and the out-of-form Sarah Taylor (23) to successive balls, Taylor now having scored just 40 runs in five ODIs in 2019 at an average of eight.

Nat Sciver (35), Katherine Brunt (23), Shrubsole (32no off 16) and Sophie Ecclestone (11no off 6) kicked on, though - Brunt, Shrubsole and Ecclestone ensuring 48 runs were blazed from the final four overs.

West Indies, initially chasing a revised 244, sunk to 32-4 from 13 overs before a second stoppage for rain and did not get close to their new target of 209 from 28 overs, ending on a lowly 87-6 with seamers Shrubsole (2-12) and Kate Cross (2-4) sharing four wickets and spinner Laura Marsh taking one on the day of her 100th one-day international cap.

England can seal a clean sweep at Chelmsford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Mix from 1.30pm, ahead of the three-match Twenty20 international series, which starts in Northampton on June 18.

1:25 Heather Knight heaped praise on spinner Laura Marsh as she became the ninth player to 100 ODI caps for England Women.

England's only casualty before the rain in their innings on Sunday was Amy Jones (18), who missed out on a fifth straight ODI fifty when she picked out point, the 25-year-old's opening stand with Beaumont ended on 59.

Beaumont reached her half-century from 64 deliveries but was then pinned lbw by leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (3-48) - from a ball that HawkEye suggested would have bypassed the stumps - one delivery after Taylor had spooned the same bowler to extra-cover after advancing down the pitch.

England had slipped from 110-1 to 153-5 once Heather Knight was bowled by Fletcher and Danni Wyatt (3) was caught at point, and were then 200-7 with 17 balls remaining, with Sciver having been bowled off an inside edge and Brunt pouched in the off-side looking for another boundary.

1:08 England seamer Anya Shrubsole says she was delighted to contribute with the bat as her side wrapped up an ODI series win over West Indies.

However, Shrubsole and Ecclestone then thumped a combined four boundaries in the final two overs, including a six apiece, before Shrubsole set about West Indies with the ball, banishing openers Britney Cooper (6) and Hayley Matthews (17) in the sixth and eighth overs respectively.

Cross then accounted for Kycia Knight (0) and Stafanie Taylor (6) prior to the rain break, with Marsh bowling Chedean Nation (9) through the gate when play got back underway in the evening and Knight then castling top-scorer Shemaine Campbelle (29) from the final ball of the match - Campbelle having put on 45 with Kyshona Knight (14no).

Watch the third ODI between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Mix (channel 121) from 1.30pm on Thursday.