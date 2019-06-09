Cricket Match
England
128-3 (27.1 ov)
West Indies
England vs West Indies
|England 1st
|128-3 (27.1 ov)
|England Women are 128 for 3 with 13.5 overs left
England 1st Innings128-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Fletcher
|61
|83
|7
|0
|73.49
|A.E. Jones
|c Matthews b Henry
|18
|32
|1
|0
|56.25
|S.J. Taylor
|c King b Fletcher
|23
|27
|1
|0
|85.19
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|5
|9
|0
|0
|55.56
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|12
|13
|1
|0
|92.31
|Extras
|1nb, 7w, 1b,
|9
|Total
|27.1 Overs, 3 wkts
|128
Fall of Wickets
- 59 Jones 13.3ov
- 110 Taylor 23.2ov
- 110 Beaumont 23.3ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Connell
|5
|0
|19
|0
|3.80
|H.K. Matthews
|4
|0
|21
|0
|5.25
|C.A. Henry
|5
|0
|28
|1
|5.60
|S.A.C.A. King
|5
|0
|18
|0
|3.60
|Fletcher
|4
|0
|17
|2
|4.25
|S.R. Taylor
|3.5
|0
|23
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 9th Jun 2019
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- New Road
- Umpires
- S Redfern, D J Millns
- TV Umpire
- A G Wharf
- Match Referee
- P Whitticase
- Reserve Umpire
- G D Lloyd
Live Commentary
-
27.1
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
26.6
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to leg gully for no runs, mis-fielded by Fletcher.
-
26.5
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
26.4
FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
26.3
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
26.2
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, sweeping, Played to backward square leg for no runs.
-
26.1
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
25.6
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.
-
25.5
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for 1 run.
-
25.4
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
25.3
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.
-
25.3
Wide Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
25.2
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
25.1
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.6
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Nation.
-
24.5
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
24.4
Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
24.3
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
24.2
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
24.1
Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
23.6
Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fletcher.
-
23.5
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
23.4
Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
23.3
OUT! L.B.W. Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, hit pad to.
-
23.2
OUT! Caught. Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by King.
-
23.1
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, missed to third man for 1 run.
-
22.6
Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
22.5
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
22.4
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 2 runs.
-
22.3
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
22.2
Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
22.1
FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
21.6
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
21.5
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.
-
21.4
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
21.3
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.
-
21.2
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
21.1
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
20.6
Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Yorker, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
20.5
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
20.4
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
20.3
Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.
-
20.2
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
20.1
Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point for no runs.
-
19.6
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
19.5
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
19.4
Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
19.3
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to backward point for 1 run.
-
19.2
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
19.1
Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
18.6
Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
18.6
Wide Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.
-
18.5
Stacy-Ann King to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, Scoop, mis-timed to leg slip for 1 run.
-
18.4
Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, run save by Cooper.
-
18.3
Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
18.2
Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.
-
18.1
Stacy-Ann King to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, run save by Campbelle.