Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

128-3 (27.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

West Indies

 

England Women are 128 for 3 with 13.5 overs left

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
England 1st 128-3 (27.1 ov)
England Women are 128 for 3 with 13.5 overs left

England 1st Innings128-3

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont lbw Fletcher 61 83 7 0 73.49
A.E. Jones c Matthews b Henry 18 32 1 0 56.25
S.J. Taylor c King b Fletcher 23 27 1 0 85.19
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 5 9 0 0 55.56
N.R. Sciver Not out 12 13 1 0 92.31
Extras 1nb, 7w, 1b, 9
Total 27.1 Overs, 3 wkts 128
To Bat: 
D.N. Wyatt,
K.H. Brunt,
A. Shrubsole,
L.A. Marsh,
K.L. Cross,
S. Ecclestone

Fall of Wickets

  1. 59 Jones 13.3ov
  2. 110 Taylor 23.2ov
  3. 110 Beaumont 23.3ov
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Connell 5 0 19 0 3.80
H.K. Matthews 4 0 21 0 5.25
C.A. Henry 5 0 28 1 5.60
S.A.C.A. King 5 0 18 0 3.60
Fletcher 4 0 17 2 4.25
S.R. Taylor 3.5 0 23 0 6.00

Match Details

Date
9th Jun 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
New Road
Umpires
S Redfern, D J Millns
TV Umpire
A G Wharf
Match Referee
P Whitticase
Reserve Umpire
G D Lloyd

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 9, 2019 3:07pm

  •  

    27.1

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    26.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Played to leg gully for no runs, mis-fielded by Fletcher.

  •  

    26.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    26.4

    FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, flick, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    26.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Half volley, sweeping, Played to backward square leg for no runs.

  •  

    26.1

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    25.6

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    25.5

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to silly mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    25.4

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    25.3

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, hit pad to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Wide Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    25.2

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    25.1

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Nation.

  •  

    24.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.4

    Stafanie Taylor to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    24.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Stafanie Taylor to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    23.6

    Afy Fletcher to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Fletcher.

  •  

    23.5

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    23.4

    Afy Fletcher to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  • 23.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, hit pad to.

  • 23.2

    OUT! Caught. Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by King.

  •  

    23.1

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, missed to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    22.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, flick, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.4

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for 2 runs.

  •  

    22.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    22.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.1

    FOUR! Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    21.6

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Back of a length, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    21.5

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    21.4

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    21.3

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    21.2

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    21.1

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    20.6

    Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Yorker, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    20.5

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    20.4

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    20.3

    Stafanie Taylor to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    20.2

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    20.1

    Stafanie Taylor to Tammy Beaumont. Full toss, reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    19.6

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.5

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    19.4

    Afy Fletcher to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    19.3

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to backward point for 1 run.

  •  

    19.2

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    19.1

    Afy Fletcher to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.6

    Wide Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Missed (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    18.5

    Stacy-Ann King to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, Scoop, mis-timed to leg slip for 1 run.

  •  

    18.4

    Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, run save by Cooper.

  •  

    18.3

    Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    18.2

    Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    18.1

    Stacy-Ann King to Sarah Taylor. Length ball, working, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, run save by Campbelle.

Full Commentary