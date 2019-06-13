Cricket Match
England
43-0 (10.2 ov)
West Indies
England vs West Indies
England 1st Innings43-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A.E. Jones
|Not out
|16
|21
|0
|1
|76.19
|T.T. Beaumont
|Not out
|27
|41
|3
|0
|65.85
|Extras
|0
|Total
|10.2 Overs, 0 wkts
|43
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Connell
|5
|0
|14
|0
|2.80
|H.K. Matthews
|5
|0
|28
|0
|5.60
|S.A.C.A. King
|0.2
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 13th Jun 2019
- Toss
- West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Cloudfm County Ground
- Umpires
- D J Millns, S Redfern
- TV Umpire
- G D Lloyd
- Match Referee
- P Wolski
- Reserve Umpire
- J D Middlebrook
Live Commentary
-
10.2
Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.
-
10.1
Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
9.6
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid on for no runs.
-
9.5
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for 2 runs.
-
9.4
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
9.3
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.2
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
8.6
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
8.5
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
8.4
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, to fine leg for 2 runs.
-
8.3
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, defending, Played to gully for no runs.
-
8.2
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.
-
8.1
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
7.6
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
7.5
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
7.4
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
7.3
SIX! Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
7.2
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.
-
7.1
APPEAL! Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Back of a length, defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
6.6
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played in the air under control to third man for 1 run.
-
6.5
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
6.4
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.
-
6.3
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
6.2
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
6.1
APPEAL! Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.6
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Back of a length, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.
-
5.5
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
5.4
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
5.3
FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
5.2
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.
-
5.1
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 2 runs.
-
4.6
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
4.5
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
4.4
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by Matthews.
-
4.3
FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
4.2
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.
-
4.1
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.
-
3.6
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
3.5
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.
-
3.4
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.
-
3.3
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to leg gully for 1 run.
-
3.2
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.
-
3.1
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
2.6
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.
-
2.5
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
2.4
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Short, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
2.3
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs.
-
2.2
Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.
-
2.1
Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Short, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
1.6
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
1.5
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for no runs.
-
1.4
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
1.3
Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Short, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
1.2
Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.