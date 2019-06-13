Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

43-0 (10.2 ov)

Rain
Badge

West Indies

 

England Women are 43 for 0 with 39.4 overs left

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
England 1st 43-0 (10.2 ov)
England 1st Innings43-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A.E. Jones Not out 16 21 0 1 76.19
T.T. Beaumont Not out 27 41 3 0 65.85
Extras 0
Total 10.2 Overs, 0 wkts 43
To Bat: 
S.J. Taylor,
H.C. Knight,
F.C. Wilson,
D.N. Wyatt,
A. Shrubsole,
J.L. Gunn,
B.F. Smith,
K.L. Cross,
S. Ecclestone

Fall of Wickets

West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Connell 5 0 14 0 2.80
H.K. Matthews 5 0 28 0 5.60
S.A.C.A. King 0.2 0 1 0 3.00

Match Details

Date
13th Jun 2019
Toss
West Indies Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cloudfm County Ground
Umpires
D J Millns, S Redfern
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd
Match Referee
P Wolski
Reserve Umpire
J D Middlebrook

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 13, 2019 2:38pm

  •  

    10.2

    Stacy-Ann King to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Stacy-Ann King to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    9.6

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played in the air under control to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for 2 runs.

  •  

    9.4

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, working, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.3

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, defending, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.1

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Half volley, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.4

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.3

    SIX! Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    7.1

    APPEAL! Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Back of a length, defending, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    6.6

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played in the air under control to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.4

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.3

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Back of a length, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    6.1

    APPEAL! Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, hit pad to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    5.6

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Back of a length, Steer, Played to gully for no runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.4

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    FOUR! Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, flick, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for no runs.

  •  

    5.1

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 2 runs.

  •  

    4.6

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, Late Cut, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    4.5

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    4.4

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs, dropped catch by Matthews.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to point for no runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Half volley, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    3.5

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    3.4

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    3.3

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    3.2

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pulling, Played to mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    2.6

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    2.5

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Short, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to gully for no runs.

  •  

    2.2

    Shamilia Connell to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, shoulders arms, to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Knight.

  •  

    2.1

    Shamilia Connell to Amy Jones. Short, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    1.6

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Short, pulling, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.5

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, working, Played to short fine leg for no runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Hayley Matthews to Amy Jones. Short, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Hayley Matthews to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

Full Commentary