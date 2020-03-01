Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
West Indies Women need 102 runs to win from 11.3 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 1st Mar 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sydney Showground Stadium
- Umpires
- C A Polosak, C M Brown
- TV Umpire
- K D Cotton
- Match Referee
- S R Bernard
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
west indies BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|H.K. Matthews
|b Glenn
|10
|D.J.S. Dottin
|c Sciver b Ecclestone
|9
|S.R. Taylor
|ret hurt
|15
|S.A. Campbelle
|Not out
|1
|C.N. Nation
|Not out
|0
|Extras
|2w, 1b, 4lb
|7
|Total
|8.3 Overs
|42 - 2
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Shrubsole
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Brunt
|2
|0
|20
|0
|S. Ecclestone
|2
|1
|3
|1
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|5
|0
|S. Glenn
|1.1
|0
|7
|0