Day 1 of 1
England

143-5 (20.0 ov)
In Play
West Indies

42-2

West Indies Women need 102 runs to win from 11.3 overs

England vs West Indies

England Women vs West Indies Women LIVE!

Text commentary from the Women's T20 World Cup Group B game in Sydney. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
1st Mar 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sydney Showground Stadium
Umpires
C A Polosak, C M Brown
TV Umpire
K D Cotton
Match Referee
S R Bernard
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

west indies BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.K. Matthews b Glenn 10
D.J.S. Dottin c Sciver b Ecclestone 9
S.R. Taylor ret hurt 15
S.A. Campbelle Not out 1
C.N. Nation Not out 0
Extras 2w, 1b, 4lb 7
Total 8.3 Overs 42 - 2
england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Shrubsole 1 0 2 0
Brunt 2 0 20 0
S. Ecclestone 2 1 3 1
N.R. Sciver 2 0 5 0
S. Glenn 1.1 0 7 0
