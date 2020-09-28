Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

England

166-6

Result
Badge

West Indies

122-9

England Women win by 44 runs

England vs West Indies

SUMMARY
West Indies 1st 122-9 (20.0 ov)
England 1st 166-6 (20.0 ov)
England Women win by 44 runs

West Indies 1st Innings122-9

west indies Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D.J.S. Dottin b Brunt 4 3 1 0 133.33
L.G.L. Kirby b Sciver 4 5 1 0 80.00
S.A. Campbelle lbw Ecclestone 11 14 1 0 78.57
H.K. Matthews lbw Glenn 11 20 0 0 55.00
S.R. Taylor (c) b Glenn 13 16 2 0 81.25
C.N. Nation run out (Sciver) 30 25 4 0 120.00
A.A. Alleyne run out (Dunkley) 15 18 1 1 83.33
S.S. Grimmond run out (Knight) 3 9 0 0 33.33
S. Gajnabi b Brunt 7 9 1 0 77.78
K. Ramharack Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 15w, 1b, 8lb 24
Total 20.0 Overs, 9 wkts 122
To Bat: 
S.S. Connell

Fall of Wickets

  1. 4 Dottin 0.3ov
  2. 26 Kirby 2.5ov
  3. 35 Campbelle 4.5ov
  4. 59 Taylor 9.2ov
  5. 67 Matthews 11.1ov
  6. 105 Alleyne 16.3ov
  7. 113 Nation 17.4ov
  8. 122 Gajnabi 19.5ov
  9. 122 Grimmond 19.6ov
  10. 10
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 4 1 21 2 5.25
Shrubsole 4 0 27 0 6.75
N.R. Sciver 2 0 16 1 8.00
S. Ecclestone 4 0 15 1 3.75
H.C. Knight 1 0 4 0 4.00
S. Glenn 3 0 15 2 5.00
M.K. Villiers 2 0 15 0 7.50

England 1st Innings166-6

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont lbw Ramharack 27 26 4 0 103.85
D.N. Wyatt c Campbelle b Alleyne 0 4 0 0 0.00
N.R. Sciver c Campbelle b Alleyne 6 6 1 0 100.00
H.C. Knight (c) c Campbelle b Connell 42 30 5 1 140.00
A.E. Jones run out (Ramharack) 55 37 5 2 148.65
S.I.R. Dunkley c&b Matthews 0 1 0 0 0.00
K.H. Brunt Not out 25 17 3 1 147.06
S. Glenn Not out 4 1 1 0 400.00
Extras 2nb, 5w, 7
Total 20.0 Overs, 6 wkts 166
To Bat: 
M.K. Villiers,
S. Ecclestone,
A. Shrubsole

Fall of Wickets

  1. 12 Wyatt 1.6ov
  2. 22 Sciver 3.6ov
  3. 45 Beaumont 8.1ov
  4. 110 Knight 13.6ov
  5. 112 Dunkley 14.3ov
  6. 161 Jones 19.4ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
West Indies Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Connell 4 0 44 1 11.00
A.A. Alleyne 4 0 25 2 6.25
Dottin 4 0 23 0 5.75
S.R. Taylor 2 0 14 0 7.00
K. Ramharack 3 0 27 1 9.00
S. Gajnabi 1 0 17 0 17.00
H.K. Matthews 2 0 16 1 8.00

Match Details

Date
28th Sep 2020
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
The 3aaa County Ground
Umpires
M Burns, G D Lloyd
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Match Referee
W M Noon
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern