Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
England
166-6
Result
West Indies
122-9
England Women win by 44 runs
England vs West Indies
|West Indies 1st
|122-9 (20.0 ov)
|England 1st
|166-6 (20.0 ov)
West Indies 1st Innings122-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D.J.S. Dottin
|b Brunt
|4
|3
|1
|0
|133.33
|L.G.L. Kirby
|b Sciver
|4
|5
|1
|0
|80.00
|S.A. Campbelle
|lbw Ecclestone
|11
|14
|1
|0
|78.57
|H.K. Matthews
|lbw Glenn
|11
|20
|0
|0
|55.00
|S.R. Taylor (c)
|b Glenn
|13
|16
|2
|0
|81.25
|C.N. Nation
|run out (Sciver)
|30
|25
|4
|0
|120.00
|A.A. Alleyne
|run out (Dunkley)
|15
|18
|1
|1
|83.33
|S.S. Grimmond
|run out (Knight)
|3
|9
|0
|0
|33.33
|S. Gajnabi
|b Brunt
|7
|9
|1
|0
|77.78
|K. Ramharack
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|15w, 1b, 8lb
|24
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|122
- To Bat:
- S.S. Connell
Fall of Wickets
- 4 Dottin 0.3ov
- 26 Kirby 2.5ov
- 35 Campbelle 4.5ov
- 59 Taylor 9.2ov
- 67 Matthews 11.1ov
- 105 Alleyne 16.3ov
- 113 Nation 17.4ov
- 122 Gajnabi 19.5ov
- 122 Grimmond 19.6ov
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|4
|1
|21
|2
|5.25
|Shrubsole
|4
|0
|27
|0
|6.75
|N.R. Sciver
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
|S. Ecclestone
|4
|0
|15
|1
|3.75
|H.C. Knight
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4.00
|S. Glenn
|3
|0
|15
|2
|5.00
|M.K. Villiers
|2
|0
|15
|0
|7.50
England 1st Innings166-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|lbw Ramharack
|27
|26
|4
|0
|103.85
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Campbelle b Alleyne
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|N.R. Sciver
|c Campbelle b Alleyne
|6
|6
|1
|0
|100.00
|H.C. Knight (c)
|c Campbelle b Connell
|42
|30
|5
|1
|140.00
|A.E. Jones
|run out (Ramharack)
|55
|37
|5
|2
|148.65
|S.I.R. Dunkley
|c&b Matthews
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|K.H. Brunt
|Not out
|25
|17
|3
|1
|147.06
|S. Glenn
|Not out
|4
|1
|1
|0
|400.00
|Extras
|2nb, 5w,
|7
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|166
- To Bat:
- M.K. Villiers,
- S. Ecclestone,
- A. Shrubsole
Fall of Wickets
- 12 Wyatt 1.6ov
- 22 Sciver 3.6ov
- 45 Beaumont 8.1ov
- 110 Knight 13.6ov
- 112 Dunkley 14.3ov
- 161 Jones 19.4ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Connell
|4
|0
|44
|1
|11.00
|A.A. Alleyne
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|Dottin
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|S.R. Taylor
|2
|0
|14
|0
|7.00
|K. Ramharack
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|S. Gajnabi
|1
|0
|17
|0
|17.00
|H.K. Matthews
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 28th Sep 2020
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The 3aaa County Ground
- Umpires
- M Burns, G D Lloyd
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Match Referee
- W M Noon
- Reserve Umpire
- S Redfern