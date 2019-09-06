Watch the pick of the action as Shadab Khan helps the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a 13-run win over the St Lucia Zouks.

Pakistan legspinner Shadab Khan claimed 3-16 to spin the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a 13-run win over the St Lucia Zouks in their opening game of the Caribbean Premier League.

Defending 156, Shadab struck with his very first delivery in the third over, bowling Andre Fletcher (8) but, at the other end, Rahkeem Cornwall (36) got St Lucia off to a flier.

Cornwall struck seven boundaries and a six in a 14-ball stay at the crease as the Zouks swiftly fired fifty inside the opening six overs, before Chris Green (2-28) picked him up lbw.

Najibullah Zadran (23) was the next to fall, to Romario Shepherd (2-18), and his wicket triggered a middle-overs collapse of five wickets for 37 runs, which included captain Darren Sammy (18), who became Shadab's third victim.

At the fall of the eighth wicket, Krishmar Santokie smashed Ben Laughlin's next two deliveries for 10 runs, leaving 27 needed from the final three overs, but the St Lucia tail couldn't complete the job, limping to 142-9.

Guyana had earlier scored 155-9 from their 20 overs, Keemo Paul top-scoring with 38 from 22 to rescue the team from 98-6 at the 16-over stage with the fall of their captain Shoaib Malik (28).

Obed McCoy took 4-41 for the Zouks, including promising West Indian pair Shimron Hetmyer (24) and Nicholas Pooran with consecutive balls in the 12th over.

