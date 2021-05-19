Cricket Match
Day 1 of 4
Hants
53-1 (26.2 ov)
Rain
Leics
Hampshire are 53 for 1
Hants vs Leics
|Hants 1st
Hants 1st Innings53-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.J. Weatherley
|c Ackermann b Wright
|11
|28
|1
|0
|39.29
|I.G. Holland
|Not out
|24
|74
|3
|0
|32.43
|T.P. Alsop
|Not out
|15
|57
|1
|0
|26.32
|Extras
|2nb, 1lb
|3
|Total
|26.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|53
Fall of Wickets
- 20 Weatherley 8.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Wright
|7.2
|2
|13
|1
|1.77
|H.A. Evans
|7
|2
|14
|0
|2.00
|Griffiths
|6
|2
|12
|0
|2.00
|E. Barnes
|6
|1
|13
|0
|2.17
Match Details
- Date
- 19th - 22nd May 2021
- Toss
- Leicestershire won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- N J Llong, M J Saggers