Day 1 of 4
Badge

Hants

53-1 (26.2 ov)

Rain
Badge

Leics

 

Hants vs Leics

SUMMARY
Hants 1st 53-1 (26.2 ov)
Hampshire are 53 for 1

Hants 1st Innings53-1

hants Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
J.J. Weatherley c Ackermann b Wright 11 28 1 0 39.29
I.G. Holland Not out 24 74 3 0 32.43
T.P. Alsop Not out 15 57 1 0 26.32
Extras 2nb, 1lb 3
Total 26.2 Overs, 1 wkts 53
To Bat: 
S.A. Northeast,
J.M. Vince,
L.A. Dawson,
L.D. McManus,
K.H.D. Barker,
B.T.J. Wheal,
K.J. Abbott,
M. Abbas

Fall of Wickets

  1. 20 Weatherley 8.6ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Leics Bowling
O M R W Econ
Wright 7.2 2 13 1 1.77
H.A. Evans 7 2 14 0 2.00
Griffiths 6 2 12 0 2.00
E. Barnes 6 1 13 0 2.17

Match Details

Date
19th - 22nd May 2021
Toss
Leicestershire won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Ageas Bowl
Umpires
N J Llong, M J Saggers