Luke Wright struck his second half-century of the Vitality Blast to send Sussex Sharks second in the South Group with a 13-run victory over 'El Clasicoast' rivals Hampshire.

Sharks skipper Wright sailed to the top of the Blast run-scoring charts with a classy 83 to help his side to 159-5.

Former Hampshire spinner Danny Briggs led the defence with 2-20 as Hampshire endured an unhappy first return to The Ageas Bowl in 2020, while Sussex continued their six-year T20 dominance at the ground.

Sussex's innings, and eventually victory, was largely defined by two factors - Wright and David Wiese's fourth-wicket partnership and Hampshire's below-average fielding, with six chances spilt.

Ravi Bopara was dropped by Joe Weatherley, Calvin Harrison put down three caught and bowled efforts, along with Chris Jordan at long-on, and James Fuller grounded Wright on 57.

Sussex initially struggled for boundaries, as they could only reach 39-2 in the powerplay before failing to reach the ropes in the following six overs, thanks mainly to Mason Crane's four overs offering a miserly 22 runs.

That problem quickly abated when Wiese joined Wright - hitting the South African leg-spinner Harrison, who celebrated Bopara as his maiden professional wicket, back over his head.

Wright was more circumspect, his only maximum coming in the last two overs, although he still reached his half-century in a speedy 39 balls.

Wiese and Wright added 74 together before the former was caught on the square-leg boundary but the run-scoring did not stop there.

Wright, who now has 240 runs in the competition, helped take 16 runs off Pakistan overseas player Shaheen Shah Afridi's final over, although he did depart to the last ball of the innings.

Captain James Vince had missed Hampshire's other nine fixture across the Bob Willis Trophy and the Vitality Blast this season due to England commitments and the birth of his second child.

He returned with boundaries off George Garton and Briggs - but his former Hampshire academy team-mate Briggs stopped the aggressive streak when Vince chipped to extra cover for 10.

Tom Alsop and Sam Northeast seemed to find runs easy to come by without taking any risks, accumulating 44 in 34 balls.

Northeast chopped onto his own stumps, but Alsop continued his quiet growth while finding the square boundaries most profitable.

After adding 37 with Weatherley, Alsop was caught for 43 in the deep by Bopara, with Fuller caught and bowled by the brilliant Briggs. Weatherley was then castled by Jordan, with the rate quickly getting away from Hampshire.

After tight death bowling from Jordan and Tymal Mills, Hampshire needed 24 from the final over - and after Lewis McManus was caught at mid-on, Sussex had the match in the bag.

