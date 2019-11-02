Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Holland

134-3
Result
Badge

Papua N G

128-8

Netherlands win by 7 wickets

Holland vs Papua N G

Netherlands win ICC World T20 Qualifier as they beat Papua New Guinea in final

Ireland finish third in the tournament thanks to 27-run win over Namibia

Ben Cooper cracked 41 from 33 balls at the top of the order for the Netherlands

The Netherlands won the ICC World T20 Qualifier final, beating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets on Saturday in Dubai.

Both teams had already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, along with Ireland, Namibia, Scotland and Oman by virtue of being one of the top six finishing teams in the tournament, but the Netherlands claimed the title.

Seamer Brandon Glover took 3-24 to help restrict Papua New Guinea - who elected to bat first - to 128-8 from their 20 overs.

Ben Cooper then got the Dutch chase off to a strong start with a 33-ball 41 before Colin Ackermann (29no) and Ryan ten Doeschate (34no) steered the Netherlands to their target with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Ireland eased to a 27-run victory over Namibia to finish third in the ICC World T20 Qualifier.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored for Ireland with 46 from 35 balls

Ireland failed to bat out their 20 overs, having elected to bat first, as they were bowled out for 135 with five balls remaining of their innings.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 46 from 35 balls but, despite the modest score, Ireland's total proved too much for Namibia, who were skittled for 108 in 18.2 overs.

Spinner Simi Singh claimed 3-25, while Mark Adair (2-9), Boyd Rankin (2-17) and Gareth Delany (2-23) took two wickets apiece for Ireland.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus struck a fine 51 from 34 balls to anchor his side's chase, but only two other batsmen reached double figures and when Erasmus was dismissed by Adair in the 15th over, Namibia quickly crumbled to defeat.

Match Details

Date
2nd Nov 2019
Toss
Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, S J Nogajski

holland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T.P. Visee c Vanua b Pokana 10
B.N. Cooper c Siaka b Ravu 41
M.P. O'Dowd c Amini b Vala 14
C.N. Ackermann Not out 29
R.N. ten Doeschate Not out 34
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 19.0 Overs 134 - 3
papua n g BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N. Pokana 4 0 37 1
S. Bau 1 0 7 0
N.O. Vanua 3 0 24 0
D.A. Ravu 3 0 18 1
C.J.A. Amini 4 0 31 0
A. Vala 4 1 15 1
