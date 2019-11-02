The Netherlands won the ICC World T20 Qualifier final, beating Papua New Guinea by seven wickets on Saturday in Dubai.

Both teams had already qualified for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia, along with Ireland, Namibia, Scotland and Oman by virtue of being one of the top six finishing teams in the tournament, but the Netherlands claimed the title.

Seamer Brandon Glover took 3-24 to help restrict Papua New Guinea - who elected to bat first - to 128-8 from their 20 overs.

Ben Cooper then got the Dutch chase off to a strong start with a 33-ball 41 before Colin Ackermann (29no) and Ryan ten Doeschate (34no) steered the Netherlands to their target with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Ireland eased to a 27-run victory over Namibia to finish third in the ICC World T20 Qualifier.

Ireland failed to bat out their 20 overs, having elected to bat first, as they were bowled out for 135 with five balls remaining of their innings.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 46 from 35 balls but, despite the modest score, Ireland's total proved too much for Namibia, who were skittled for 108 in 18.2 overs.

Spinner Simi Singh claimed 3-25, while Mark Adair (2-9), Boyd Rankin (2-17) and Gareth Delany (2-23) took two wickets apiece for Ireland.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus struck a fine 51 from 34 balls to anchor his side's chase, but only two other batsmen reached double figures and when Erasmus was dismissed by Adair in the 15th over, Namibia quickly crumbled to defeat.