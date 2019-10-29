Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Holland

81-2
Result
Badge

UAE

80-9

Netherlands win by 8 wickets

Holland vs UAE

Netherlands qualify for T20 World Cup after thrashing UAE

UAE were at one stage 9-5 during crushing defeat in Dubai

Brandon Glover took a career-best 4-12 as Netherlands ripped through UAE

Netherlands cantered into the T20 World Cup after a superb bowling performance teed up a thumping eight-wicket win over UAE.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Hosts UAE were reduced to 9-5 in Tuesday's clash after electing to bat as the Dutch seamers, led by Brandon Glover (4-12), ran riot.

Fred Klaassen caught and bowled Rohan Mustafa (1) in the first over, before Paul van Meekeren had Rameez Shahad (0) and Mohammad Usman (0) caught behind by wicketkeeper Scott Edwards in the second.

Paul van Meekeren took two wickets in as many balls in the second over

Glover made it 4-4 when he pinned Darius D'Silva lbw for a duck in the third over, while UAE's horrendous start got even worse when Zawar Farid (5) pulled Glover to midwicket in the fifth.

Ahmed Raza's side were in danger of recording the lowest score in T20I history - which remains the 21 Turkey scored against Czech Republic in August - but eventually limped to 80-9 as Raza (22), Waheed Ahmed (19), Mohammad Boota (16) and Sultan Ahmed (11) made double figures.

The Dutch lost Max O'Dowd (5) early in the run chase and Colin Ackermann (18) in the 10th over but Ben Cooper (41no) and Ryan ten Doeschate (11no) took their team home with 29 balls in reserve and into a semi-final with Ireland on Friday.

Netherlands - who beat England in the 2009 and 2015 T20 World Cups - follow Ireland and Papua New Guinea in qualifying for next year's event in Australia, with Ireland and PNG's progression confirmed on Sunday when they topped their groups.

UAE can still claim one of the three remaining qualification spots but must defeat Scotland on Wednesday in a winner-takes-all clash, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

Match Details

Date
29th Oct 2019
Toss
United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R Black, L E Hannibal

holland BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.P. O'Dowd b Mustafa 5
B.N. Cooper Not out 41
C.N. Ackermann c Siddique b Khan 18
R.N. ten Doeschate Not out 11
Extras 2w, 4lb 6
Total 15.1 Overs 81 - 2
uae BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Siddique 3 0 18 0
R. Mustafa 3 0 19 1
A. Raza 2 0 10 0
Z. Farooqi 2 0 12 1
S. Ahmed 3 0 8 0
W. Ahmed 2 0 9 0
Z. Farid 0.1 0 1 0
