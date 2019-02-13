Cricket Match

Day 2 of 4
Badge

India A

282-3 (84.5 ov)
04:00
Badge

England Lions

 

India A vs England Lions

India A make England Lions toil on day one of second unofficial Test

England Lions spinner Dom Bess took one of three India A wickets to fall

England Lions are up against it after India A made a commanding start on the first day of their second unofficial Test in Mysore.

SCORECARD

India A reached 282-3 at stumps with Abhimanyu Easwaran leading the way with 117 before he was finally caught behind by wicketkeeper Ollie Pope off the bowling of Dom Bess (1-71).

Easwaran and KL Rahul had put on 178 for the first wicket until Rahul was the first wicket to fall to Zak Chappell (1-32) for 81 - Pope safely pouching.

The hosts continued to build after the departure of both openers, with Priyank Panchal scoring his half-century in 88 balls before he was dismissed by Tom Bailey (1-46) with the last ball of the day.

England face a tough task to end the mini-series on a high following a draw in the first match in Wayanad last week.

Match Details

Date
13th - 16th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan,

india a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul c Pope b Chappell 81
A.R. Easwaran c Pope b Bess 117
P.K. Panchal b Bailey 50
K.K. Nair Not out 14
Extras 2w, 8b, 1 20
Total 84.5 Overs 282 - 3
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Gregory 13 1 52 0
T.E. Bailey 18.5 5 46 1
Briggs 9 1 43 0
Z. Chappell 14 4 32 1
Mullaney 12 6 20 0
D.M. Bess 18 3 71 1
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK