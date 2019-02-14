Cricket Match

Day 2 of 4
Badge

India A

392 (114.4 ov)
Close
Badge

England Lions

140 & 24-0

England Lions trail India A by 228 runs with 10 wickets remaining

India A vs England Lions

England Lions forced to follow on in second Test against India A

Ollie Pope top-scored with 25 as England Lions were forced to follow on against India A

England Lions were made to follow on on day two of their second unofficial Test against India after being skittled for 140 in Mysore.

SCORECARD

Surrey's Ollie Pope top-scored with 25 - Max Holden and Steven Mullaney the next best with 19 apiece - as seamer Navdeep Saini and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took three wickets each.

England reached 24-0 from six overs in their second innings, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 13 and Holden five not out, to trail by 228 runs.

India A had made 392 all out in the first innings after resuming on 282-3 - Abhimanyu Easwaran (117), KL Rahul (81) and Priyank Panchal (50) having starred with the bat on day one.

Nottinghamshire seamer Zak Chappell (4-60) removed Karun Nair, Siddesh Lad and Jalah Saxena early on to reduce the hosts to 297-6 before they rallied to add 95 runs for the final four wickets.

"I'm happy with the way I've bowled," Chappell, who now has seven wickets in the two-match series, said at stumps.

"Obviously there are areas that I can improve on - I've written them down and gone through them with the coaches - but overall I'm reasonably satisfied.

"You have to be disciplined here. They're good batters so if you bowl bad balls they will put them away for four.

"The bowlers bowled well overall, and the Indians played well. Our batters are learning quickly out here in foreign conditions that they're not used to.

"They are learning and getting better against a good Indian attack. As long as we keep on improving that's all we can ask for."

Match Details

Date
13th - 16th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, N Pandit

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden Not out 5
B.M. Duckett Not out 13
Extras 1nb, 1b, 4lb 6
Total 6.0 Overs 24 - 0
Full Batting Card

india a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.A. Saini 2 0 9 0
Nadeem 3 1 9 0
Saxena 1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

