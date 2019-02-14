India A vs England Lions

England Lions were made to follow on on day two of their second unofficial Test against India after being skittled for 140 in Mysore.

Surrey's Ollie Pope top-scored with 25 - Max Holden and Steven Mullaney the next best with 19 apiece - as seamer Navdeep Saini and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took three wickets each.

England reached 24-0 from six overs in their second innings, with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 13 and Holden five not out, to trail by 228 runs.

India A had made 392 all out in the first innings after resuming on 282-3 - Abhimanyu Easwaran (117), KL Rahul (81) and Priyank Panchal (50) having starred with the bat on day one.

Nottinghamshire seamer Zak Chappell (4-60) removed Karun Nair, Siddesh Lad and Jalah Saxena early on to reduce the hosts to 297-6 before they rallied to add 95 runs for the final four wickets.

"I'm happy with the way I've bowled," Chappell, who now has seven wickets in the two-match series, said at stumps.

"Obviously there are areas that I can improve on - I've written them down and gone through them with the coaches - but overall I'm reasonably satisfied.

"You have to be disciplined here. They're good batters so if you bowl bad balls they will put them away for four.

"The bowlers bowled well overall, and the Indians played well. Our batters are learning quickly out here in foreign conditions that they're not used to.

"They are learning and getting better against a good Indian attack. As long as we keep on improving that's all we can ask for."