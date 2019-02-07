Cricket Match

Day 1 of 4
Badge

India A

 
Close
Badge

England Lions

303-5  (90.0 ov)

England Lions are 303 for 5

India A vs England Lions

Ben Duckett top-scores with 80 as England Lions reach 303-5 against India A

Opener Ben Duckett struck 80 at the top of the order for England Lions

​​​​​​​Ben Duckett top-scored with 80 as England Lions reached 303-5 on day one of their first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad.

SCORECARD

Opener Duckett struck 15 fours in an 118-ball innings, putting on 82 for the first wicket with Max Holden (26) after the tourists were put in.

Sam Hain, batting at three, also struck a half-century - compiling 61 off 167 deliveries before falling to Jalaj Saxena (1-43).

Hain watched at the other end as Ollie Pope (eight) and Sam Billings (nine) failed to make it to double figures - the Lions faltering to 201-4.

But when the Warwickshire batsman was fifth out with the score on 238, Steven Mullaney (39no) and Will Jacks (40no) compiled an unbroken stand of 65 for the sixth wicket to see Lions to a position of strength before stumps.

Speaking after the close, Duckett said: "I did all the hard work in the morning and got myself in in the second session. It was a day for me to get a big hundred, but it's a nice start to the series.

"We bat on these wickets all the time [in England] when they do a bit with the new ball. I think I went into the mentality of being in England - I knew it would do a little bit but I think the wicket was a bit nicer [to bat on] than both teams expected.

"It was about going out and playing my natural game and it's paid off."

The match, which comes after India A beat England Lions 4-1 in the unofficial ODI series, is the first in a two-game series - the second of which begins on Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Krishnagiri Stadium
Umpires
V A Kulkarni, Y C Barde

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden c Bharat b Saini 26
B.M. Duckett b Thakur 80
S.R. Hain c Bharat b Saxena 61
O.J.D. Pope b Khan 8
S.W. Billings c Bharat b Saini 9
S.J. Mullaney Not out 39
W.G. Jacks Not out 40
Extras 4nb, 3w, 12b, 21lb 40
Total 90.0 Overs 303 - 5
Full Batting Card

india a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.N. Thakur 18 1 62 1
N.A. Saini 16 3 57 2
A. Khan 12 3 35 1
Saxena 17 3 49 1
Nadeem 25 5 59 0
P.K. Panchal 2 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

