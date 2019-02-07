India A vs England Lions

​​​​​​​Ben Duckett top-scored with 80 as England Lions reached 303-5 on day one of their first unofficial Test against India A at Wayanad.

Opener Duckett struck 15 fours in an 118-ball innings, putting on 82 for the first wicket with Max Holden (26) after the tourists were put in.

Sam Hain, batting at three, also struck a half-century - compiling 61 off 167 deliveries before falling to Jalaj Saxena (1-43).

Hain watched at the other end as Ollie Pope (eight) and Sam Billings (nine) failed to make it to double figures - the Lions faltering to 201-4.

But when the Warwickshire batsman was fifth out with the score on 238, Steven Mullaney (39no) and Will Jacks (40no) compiled an unbroken stand of 65 for the sixth wicket to see Lions to a position of strength before stumps.

Speaking after the close, Duckett said: "I did all the hard work in the morning and got myself in in the second session. It was a day for me to get a big hundred, but it's a nice start to the series.

"We bat on these wickets all the time [in England] when they do a bit with the new ball. I think I went into the mentality of being in England - I knew it would do a little bit but I think the wicket was a bit nicer [to bat on] than both teams expected.

"It was about going out and playing my natural game and it's paid off."

The match, which comes after India A beat England Lions 4-1 in the unofficial ODI series, is the first in a two-game series - the second of which begins on Wednesday.