Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 2 of 4
Badge

India A

219-1
Close
Badge

England Lions

340  (104.3 ov)

India A trail England Lions by 121 runs with 9 wickets remaining

India A vs England Lions

England Lions bowlers made to toil by India A on day two in Wayanad

Hosts close on 219-1 after dismissing Lions for 340 in four-day Test

KL Rahul, who has played 34 Tests for India, is unbeaten on 88

England Lions' bowlers were made to toil as India A's KL Rahul and Priyank Panchal shared an unbroken stand of 171 in on day two off the unofficial four day Test in Wayanad.

SCORECARD | LIVE CRICKET ON SKY

Opener Rahul (88no) and No 3 Panchal (89no) propelled the hosts to 219-1 by stumps, a deficit of 121 after Lions had been dismissed for 340 earlier in the day at Krishnagiri Stadium.

Nottinghamshire seamer Zak Chappell made the only breakthrough for the tourists when he castled Abhimanyu Easwaran for 31 in the 24th over of the innings.

Will Jacks scored 64 for England Lions

Surrey batsman Will Jacks (63) earlier extended his sixth-wicket stand with Nottinghamshire's Steven Mullaney (42) to 72 before the latter was bowled by home seamer Navdeep Saini (5-79).

The Lions then tumbled from 310-5 - Jacks the penultimate man to be dismissed, lbw to Shahbaz Nadeem - with Saini removing Danny Briggs and Chappell to complete his five-for.

Ben Duckett (80) and Sam Hain (61) had impressed on day one for the Lions, who will play India A in a second four-day Test, in Mysore, from next Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Krishnagiri Stadium
Umpires
V A Kulkarni, Y C Barde

india a BATTING CARD

Batsman R
K.L. Rahul Not out 88
A.R. Easwaran b Chappell 31
P.K. Panchal Not out 89
Extras 8b, 3lb 11
Total 67.0 Overs 219 - 1
Full Batting Card

england lions BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.A. Porter 14 3 44 0
Gregory 16 5 41 0
Mullaney 10 1 30 0
Z. Chappell 10 2 28 1
Briggs 15 2 48 0
W.G. Jacks 2 0 17 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK