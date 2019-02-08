India A vs England Lions

England Lions' bowlers were made to toil as India A's KL Rahul and Priyank Panchal shared an unbroken stand of 171 in on day two off the unofficial four day Test in Wayanad.

Opener Rahul (88no) and No 3 Panchal (89no) propelled the hosts to 219-1 by stumps, a deficit of 121 after Lions had been dismissed for 340 earlier in the day at Krishnagiri Stadium.

Nottinghamshire seamer Zak Chappell made the only breakthrough for the tourists when he castled Abhimanyu Easwaran for 31 in the 24th over of the innings.

Surrey batsman Will Jacks (63) earlier extended his sixth-wicket stand with Nottinghamshire's Steven Mullaney (42) to 72 before the latter was bowled by home seamer Navdeep Saini (5-79).

The Lions then tumbled from 310-5 - Jacks the penultimate man to be dismissed, lbw to Shahbaz Nadeem - with Saini removing Danny Briggs and Chappell to complete his five-for.

Ben Duckett (80) and Sam Hain (61) had impressed on day one for the Lions, who will play India A in a second four-day Test, in Mysore, from next Wednesday.