India A vs England Lions

Priyank Panchal scored 206 as India A hammered home their advantage over England Lions on day three of the first unofficial Test.

Panchal put on 196 with wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat (142) for the fifth wicket to give the hosts complete control after the Lions had taken three wickets in the first session to give themselves hope of at least restricting India A's lead.

However, by the time the declaration came with India A 540-6, a lead of 200 on first innings, that notion had long since vanished and although Max Holden (9no) and Ben Duckett (9no) took the Lions to 20-0 when bad light brought the day to a close, the tourists face a battle to earn a draw on the last day at Wayanad.

The day had started well for the Lions as Danny Briggs removed KL Rahul (89) in the second over of the day and Zak Chappell had Ankit Bawne (0) caught behind four balls later.

Jamie Porter (1-83) struck with the second new ball to remove Ricky Bhui (16) but that was the Lions' last success for 36 overs, in which Panchal and Bharat plundered nearly 200 runs.

Chappell (3-105) eventually broke the stand, dismissing Panchal shortly after he had reached his double century and Briggs (2-144) got rid of Bharat before India A declared once the lead reached 200.

Holden and Duckett survived five overs before stumps but England Lions will likely have to get through the best part of 90 overs on day four if they are to avoid defeat.