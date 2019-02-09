Cricket Match

Day 3 of 4
Badge

India A

540-6
Close
Badge

England Lions

340 & 20-0  (104.3 ov)

England Lions trail India A by 180 runs with 10 wickets remaining

India A vs England Lions

England Lions fighting to salvage a draw after Priyank Panchal's double ton for India A

Danny Briggs took two wickets but it was another day of toil for the Lions bowlers

Priyank Panchal scored 206 as India A hammered home their advantage over England Lions on day three of the first unofficial Test.

SCORECARD | LIVE CRICKET ON SKY

Panchal put on 196 with wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat (142) for the fifth wicket to give the hosts complete control after the Lions had taken three wickets in the first session to give themselves hope of at least restricting India A's lead.

However, by the time the declaration came with India A 540-6, a lead of 200 on first innings, that notion had long since vanished and although Max Holden (9no) and Ben Duckett (9no) took the Lions to 20-0 when bad light brought the day to a close, the tourists face a battle to earn a draw on the last day at Wayanad.

The day had started well for the Lions as Danny Briggs removed KL Rahul (89) in the second over of the day and Zak Chappell had Ankit Bawne (0) caught behind four balls later.

Jamie Porter (1-83) struck with the second new ball to remove Ricky Bhui (16) but that was the Lions' last success for 36 overs, in which Panchal and Bharat plundered nearly 200 runs.

Chappell (3-105) eventually broke the stand, dismissing Panchal shortly after he had reached his double century and Briggs (2-144) got rid of Bharat before India A declared once the lead reached 200.

Holden and Duckett survived five overs before stumps but England Lions will likely have to get through the best part of 90 overs on day four if they are to avoid defeat.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Krishnagiri Stadium
Umpires
V A Kulkarni, Y C Barde

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden Not out 9
B.M. Duckett Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 1b 2
Total 5.0 Overs 20 - 0
Full Batting Card

india a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.A. Saini 1 0 1 0
A. Khan 1 0 3 0
Saxena 2 0 8 0
Nadeem 1 0 7 0
Full Bowling Card

