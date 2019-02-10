Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

India A

540-6
Result
Badge

England Lions

340 & 214-5

Match Drawn

India A vs England Lions

Ollie Pope and Sam Hain hit fifties as England Lions dug in to earn draw against India A

Ollie Pope made 63 as England Lions batted out the final day to draw with India A

Half-centuries from Ollie Pope and Sam Hain helped England Lions to bat out the final day and earn a draw in the first unofficial Test against India A.

SCORECARD | LIVE CRICKET ON SKY

SCORECARD

Starting the day 20-0 in their second innings, the Lions still trailed India A by 180 with a draw, realistically, the best they could hope for in Wayanad.

Openers Max Holden and Ben Duckett extended their opening stand to 63 before Avesh Khan removed Duckett (30), and Holden (29) fell soon after to Jalaj Saxena.

That brought Hain and Pope together, though, and the pair added 105 for the third wicket to ease the pressure on the tourists and take them to within 14 runs of making India A bat again.

Shahbaz Nadeem eventually broke the stand, having Pope (63) caught behind, and the left-arm spinner removed Sam Billings (5) eight overs later.

The wicket of Hain (57) followed, lbw to Saxena, but by that stage time was running out for the hosts and the Lions were just two short of overhauling their first innings total.

Steven Mullaney (3no) and Will Jacks (13no) batted through another eight overs, taking the Lions to 214-5, before the sides shook hands on a draw.

The second unofficial Test gets underway at the same venue on Wednesday.

Match Details

Date
7th - 10th Feb 2019
Toss
India A won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Krishnagiri Stadium
Umpires
V A Kulkarni, Y C Barde

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden c Easwaran b Saxena 29
B.M. Duckett c Rahul b Khan 30
S.R. Hain lbw Saxena 57
O.J.D. Pope c Bharat b Nadeem 63
S.W. Billings c Easwaran b Nadeem 5
S.J. Mullaney Not out 3
W.G. Jacks Not out 13
Extras 1nb, 5b, 8lb 14
Total 83.0 Overs 214 - 5
Full Batting Card

india a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
N.A. Saini 8 0 27 0
A. Khan 11 1 30 1
Saxena 25 11 41 2
Nadeem 27 11 56 2
S.N. Thakur 10 0 44 0
A.R. Easwaran 2 0 3 0
Full Bowling Card

