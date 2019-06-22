Cricket Match
India
7-0 (4.1 ov)
Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan
India 1st Innings7-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|Not out
|6
|16
|0
|0
|37.50
|R.G. Sharma
|Not out
|1
|9
|0
|0
|11.11
|Extras
|0
|Total
|3.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|7
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 22nd Jun 2019
- Toss
- India won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- The Ageas Bowl
- Umpires
- A S Dar, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- M A Gough
Live Commentary
-
4.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
3.6
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Alam, fielded by Afghan.
-
3.5
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
3.4
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
3.3
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
3.2
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zadran.
-
3.1
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
2.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
2.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Naib. Steady start to the Indian innings. This is how they like to play before unleashing in the middle overs.
-
2.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.
-
2.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Nabi.
-
2.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
2.1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
1.6
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afghan.
-
1.5
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
1.4
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.3
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Khan.
-
1.2
Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Naib.
-
1.1
NEW BALL. Aftab Alam to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
0.6
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Arm length ball, off stump on the front foot working, leading edge to point for no runs, fielded by Shahidi.
-
0.5
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Alam.
-
0.4
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Alam.
-
0.3
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rohit Sharma. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
0.2
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Zadran.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Lokesh Rahul. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ur Rahman.