Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

3-0 (1.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

India are 3 for 0 with 48.4 overs left

India vs Australia

SUMMARY
India 1st 2-0 (0.5 ov)
India 1st Innings2-0

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.G. Sharma Not out 2 7 0 0 28.57
S. Dhawan Not out 1 1 0 0 100.00
Extras 0
Total 0.5 Overs, 0 wkts 2
To Bat: 
V. Kohli,
K.L. Rahul,
K.M. Jadhav,
M.S. Dhoni,
H.H. Pandya,
B. Kumar,
K. Yadav,
Y.S. Chahal,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
P.J. Cummins 0.5 0 2 0 2.40

Match Details

Date
9th Jun 2019
Toss
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Kia Oval
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, I J Gould
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
R S A Palliyaguruge

Live Commentary

Last Updated: June 9, 2019 10:35am

  •  

    1.2

    Mitchell Starc to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    1.1

    NEW BALL. Mitchell Starc to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.

  •  

    0.6

    Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    0.5

    Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    0.4

    Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    0.3

    Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.

  •  

    0.2

    Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

Full Commentary