Cricket Match
India
190-4 (20.0 ov)
Australia
India vs Australia
|India 1st
|190-4 (20.0 ov)
|India are 190 for 4 - Between Innings
India 1st Innings190-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|c Richardson b Coulter-Nile
|47
|26
|3
|4
|180.77
|S. Dhawan
|c Stoinis b Behrendorff
|14
|24
|1
|0
|58.33
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|72
|38
|2
|6
|189.47
|R.R. Pant
|c Richardson b Short
|1
|6
|0
|0
|16.67
|M.S. Dhoni
|c Finch b Cummins
|40
|23
|3
|3
|173.91
|D.K. Karthik
|Not out
|8
|3
|2
|0
|266.67
|Extras
|5w, 3lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|190
Fall of Wickets
- 61 Rahul 7.1ov
- 70 Dhawan 9.2ov
- 74 Pant 10.5ov
- 174 Dhoni 19.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|J.P. Behrendorff
|3
|0
|17
|1
|5.67
|J.A. Richardson
|4
|0
|45
|0
|11.25
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|33
|1
|11.00
|P.J. Cummins
|2.5
|0
|34
|1
|12.00
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|23
|0
|5.75
|D.J.M. Short
|3
|0
|29
|1
|9.67
Match Details
- Date
- 27th Feb 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
- Umpires
- A K Chaudhary, C K Nandan
- TV Umpire
- N N Menon
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
19.6
SIX! Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.
-
19.5
Pat Cummins to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, hit pad to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
19.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dinesh Karthik. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. A better shot, waits for it and helps it over short third man.
-
19.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Dinesh Karthik. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. An ugly looking shot but the ball has gone in the gap and it's four runs to Karthik.
-
19.2
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
19.1
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Finch. That's gone miles up in the air, but not very far from where it was hit. Finch steadies himself underneath it and takes the catch. The crowd are disappointed but this pair have put on a good show for them tonight.
-
19.1
Wide Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Slower ball short, wide outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb. Not for the first time tonight a harsh call on a wide.
-
19.1
Wide Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Half volley, wide outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
18.6
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Thumped back over the bowler's head. That left the bat just as quickly as it reached it.
-
18.5
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
18.4
Jhye Richardson to MS Dhoni. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
18.3
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
18.2
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Kohli can reach that one and it's yet another extra cover drive for six.
-
18.2
Wide Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Handscomb.
-
18.1
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
17.6
FOUR! D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled past deep backward point for 4 runs. Cut away over the top of the man in the circle and that's four more, it's turned out to be an expensive over.
-
17.5
SIX! D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's big, he's got hold of that and the ball disappears way back into the crowd.
-
17.4
D'Arcy Short to Virat Kohli. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump down the track driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
17.3
D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, bottom edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
17.2
SIX! D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Too full and that's gone the distance. Bowling Short was maybe a risk from Finch. How will it play out?
-
17.1
D'Arcy Short to Virat Kohli. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
16.6
Adam Zampa to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Coulter-Nile. Great over from Zampa.
-
16.5
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell. That's 50 for Kohli, we're seeing just how quickly he can score when he has to tonight.
-
16.4
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
16.3
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner yorker, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
16.2
Adam Zampa to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
16.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
15.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
15.5
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. The crowd goes wild as Kohli hits three in a row. Dangerous signs for Australia, they need a wicket.
-
15.4
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Goes offside this time and it's another maximum. Sets a solid base and drives the ball right out of the middle.
-
15.3
SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. That's another outrageous shot from Kohli. He was nowhere near the ball but somehow using his wrists got the ball over mid-wicket for six.
-
15.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to MS Dhoni. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.
-
15.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to MS Dhoni. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
14.6
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Handscomb. Wide again, that has been a good option so far tonight to Kohli.
-
14.5
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, run save by Zampa. Goes wider this time and the ball comes off the edge. It's towards third man but lands too wide of Zampa who did brilliantly to push the ball back inside the rope and save two runs.
-
14.4
SIX! Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs. Incredible shot, hit all the way for six over extra cover, wow.
-
14.3
Jhye Richardson to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
14.2
FOUR! Jhye Richardson to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control past third man for 4 runs. The men on the offside were up in the circle so Dhoni helped this one on its way, up and over the two fielders. Perhaps not the best option there from Richardson.
-
14.1
Jhye Richardson to Virat Kohli. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
13.6
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
13.5
Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
13.4
FOUR! Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. In the slot and a full swing of the arms from Dhoni sends the ball flying to the boundary, no chance for mid-off.
-
13.3
Pat Cummins to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.
-
13.2
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, thick edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
13.1
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Short.
-
12.6
D'Arcy Short to Virat Kohli. Left-Arm Leg Spin short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
12.5
D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
12.4
D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Quicker ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
12.3
SIX! D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Gets it right the second time, that's into the stands.
-
12.2
D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
12.1
D'Arcy Short to Virat Kohli. Left-Arm Leg Spin short, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Richardson.
-
11.6
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Short.
-
11.5
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Finds the gap and that will be four. Excellent placement from Kohli, there wasn't much width on offer there but he found a way.
-
11.4
Adam Zampa to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
11.3
Adam Zampa to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for no runs, run save by Finch.
-
11.2
APPEAL! Adam Zampa to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Handscomb, appeal made for Stumped. Zampa gets it through Dhoni but somehow the Indian keeper stretches out and gets his back foot back into the crease before the ball even reaches Handscomb.
-
11.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
10.6
D'Arcy Short to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.5
OUT! Caught. D'Arcy Short to Rishabh Pant. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off, by Richardson. That's a great take in the deep from Richardson, diving full length to his left. Pitched up by Short but wide of off stump and Pant didn't make a good connection. Things going well for Australia at the moment here. Here comes MSD.
-
10.4
D'Arcy Short to Rishabh Pant. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
10.3
D'Arcy Short to Rishabh Pant. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.2
D'Arcy Short to Rishabh Pant. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
10.1
D'Arcy Short to Virat Kohli. Left-Arm Leg Spin short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.