India vs Australia

38-1 (8.2 ov)
India 1st Innings38-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.G. Sharma
|c Zampa b Cummins
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|21
|28
|4
|0
|75.00
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|16
|16
|2
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|8.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|38
Fall of Wickets
- 0 Sharma 0.6ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.J. Cummins
|3
|1
|9
|1
|3.00
|N.M. Coulter-Nile
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|Maxwell
|1.2
|0
|3
|0
|2.25
|A. Zampa
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
Match Details
- Date
- 5th Mar 2019
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, N N Menon
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
8.2
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
8.1
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
7.6
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Coulter-Nile.
-
7.5
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner full toss, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
7.4
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
7.3
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
7.2
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.
-
7.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
6.6
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Zampa. Maxwell into the attack early. No real signs of any spin yet but then Maxwell isn't the biggest spinner of the ball.
-
6.5
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.4
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.3
Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
6.2
Glenn Maxwell to Shikhar Dhawan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
6.1
Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
5.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
5.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
5.4
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. That's another bad ball and again it gets put away. Too straight from Coulter-Nile, criminal when he has no protection back there.
-
5.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
5.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
5.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
4.6
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
4.5
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. That's a good shot too, again off the back foot from Dhawan. No real consistency from the opening bowlers.
-
4.4
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Hammered away through the legside, Dhawan was onto that short ball so quickly. Boundaries starting to flow now for India, much to the crowd's delight.
-
4.2
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
4.1
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
3.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
3.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
3.4
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That's four more, that was taken from outside off stump. Ominous signs for Australia as Kohli looks to be assertive early on.
-
3.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
3.2
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long on for 4 runs. And that's why they've been bowling wide. Just a push from Virat and the ball goes racing back down the ground for four, textbook.
-
3.1
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis. Wide again to Kohli, a definite tactic to Kohli from Australia in this series.
-
2.6
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
2.5
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Bouncer, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
2.4
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
2.3
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
-
2.2
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.
-
2.1
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
1.6
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Finch.
-
1.5
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
1.4
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
1.3
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Handscomb.
-
1.2
Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.
-
1.1
FOUR! Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Tucked away off the pads, Coulter-Nile hasn't quite found his radar yet and that's easy for Dhawan.
-
1.1
Wide Nathan Coulter-Nile to Shikhar Dhawan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
0.6
OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man, by Zampa. That's out, what an excellent start from Pat Cummins. He bowled a series of quick deliveries pitched up to the batsman testing Rohit's footwork. With him still yet to score, Cummins then went short and Rohit took the bait, taking on the upper cut. He hit it straight down the throat of third man and India lose their first wicket with no runs on the board.
-
0.5
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.4
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
0.3
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
0.2
Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.