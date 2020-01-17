Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

340-6
Result
Badge

Australia

304

India win by 36 runs

India vs Australia

India win second ODI to set up series-decider against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan struck 13 fours and one six off 90 balls to put India on track for victory

Shikhar Dhawan struck 96 as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second one-day international to set up a series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78) all passed fifty as the home side racked up 340-6 before bowling Australia out for 304 in 49.1 overs despite Steve Smith's 98.

Seamer Mohammed Shami did the most damage, taking 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

India began strongly after suffering a 10-wicket thumping in the first match of the series as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (42) shared an 81-run opening stand.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (3-50) broke through in the 14th over only for Dhawan and Kohli to share a partnership of 103 runs.

India eased past 150 in the 25th over as Dhawan brought up his second consecutive half-century off 60 balls but the opener was denied a hundred when he fell to Kane Richardson four runs short.

Kohli brought up his own half-century off 50 balls only to be cut off in his prime as Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc teamed up on the boundary for a relay catch.

Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 in a man-of-the-match display.

India racked up 89 runs in the last 10 overs and then further deflated Australia by removing David Warner (15) early thanks to a stunning one-handed leaping catch by Manish Pandey.

Smith and Aaron Finch (33) rebuilt the innings and with Marnus Labuschagne contributing 48, the visitors remained in the game.

Alex Carey weighed in with 18 off 17 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav delivered a double blow in the 38th over - removing Carey thanks to a catch at mid-off then forcing Smith to play on.

The wickets changed the game as Australia's lower-order struggled to keep up the rate, setting up a mouth-watering series finale on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
17th Jan 2020
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Pandey b Shami 15
A.J. Finch s Rahul b Jadeja 33
S.P.D. Smith b Yadav 98
M. Labuschagne c Shami b Jadeja 46
A.T. Carey c Kohli b Yadav 18
A.J. Turner b Shami 13
A.C. Agar lbw Saini 25
P.J. Cummins b Shami 0
M.A. Starc c Rahul b Saini 6
K.W. Richardson Not out 24
A. Zampa c Rahul b Bumrah 6
Extras 1 1 20
Total All Out, 49.1 Overs 304
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J.J. Bumrah 9.1 2 32 1
Shami 10 0 77 3
N.A. Saini 10 0 62 2
Jadeja 10 0 58 2
K. Yadav 10 0 65 2
Full Bowling Card

