India vs Australia

Shikhar Dhawan struck 96 as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second one-day international to set up a series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (80), and captain Virat Kohli (78) all passed fifty as the home side racked up 340-6 before bowling Australia out for 304 in 49.1 overs despite Steve Smith's 98.

Seamer Mohammed Shami did the most damage, taking 3-77, while Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

India began strongly after suffering a 10-wicket thumping in the first match of the series as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (42) shared an 81-run opening stand.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (3-50) broke through in the 14th over only for Dhawan and Kohli to share a partnership of 103 runs.

India eased past 150 in the 25th over as Dhawan brought up his second consecutive half-century off 60 balls but the opener was denied a hundred when he fell to Kane Richardson four runs short.

Kohli brought up his own half-century off 50 balls only to be cut off in his prime as Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc teamed up on the boundary for a relay catch.

Rahul took charge in the death overs and smashed six fours and three sixes, bringing up his half-century off 38 balls to push India past 300 in a man-of-the-match display.

India racked up 89 runs in the last 10 overs and then further deflated Australia by removing David Warner (15) early thanks to a stunning one-handed leaping catch by Manish Pandey.

Smith and Aaron Finch (33) rebuilt the innings and with Marnus Labuschagne contributing 48, the visitors remained in the game.

Alex Carey weighed in with 18 off 17 balls, but Kuldeep Yadav delivered a double blow in the 38th over - removing Carey thanks to a catch at mid-off then forcing Smith to play on.

The wickets changed the game as Australia's lower-order struggled to keep up the rate, setting up a mouth-watering series finale on Sunday.