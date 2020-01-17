Cricket Match
India
118-1 (19.3 ov)
Australia
India vs Australia
India 1st Innings118-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|S. Dhawan
|Not out
|47
|53
|6
|0
|88.68
|R.G. Sharma
|lbw Zampa
|42
|44
|6
|0
|95.45
|V. Kohli (c)
|Not out
|21
|20
|2
|0
|105.00
|Extras
|2w, 4b, 2lb
|8
|Total
|19.3 Overs, 1 wkts
|118
Fall of Wickets
- 81 Sharma 13.3ov
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|P.J. Cummins
|7
|1
|27
|0
|3.86
|M A Starc
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.67
|K.W. Richardson
|4
|0
|30
|0
|7.50
|A. Zampa
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|Agar
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
Match Details
- Date
- 17th Jan 2020
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
- Umpires
- R A Kettleborough, V K Sharma
- TV Umpire
- M A Gough
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- C Shamsuddin
Live Commentary
-
19.3
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
19.2
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
19.1
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
18.6
Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
18.5
Ashton Agar to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.
-
18.4
Ashton Agar to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
18.3
Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
18.2
FOUR! Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Perfect placement by Dhawan to get this into the gap on the off-side, past the sweeper on the boundary.
-
18.1
Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
17.6
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
17.5
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
17.4
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
17.3
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Zampa with a short one that Kohli clips onto the leg-side for four, poor ball from the leg-spinner.
-
17.2
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
17.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Turner.
-
16.6
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
16.5
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
16.4
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
16.3
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
16.2
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Carey.
-
16.1
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
15.6
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.5
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
15.4
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.3
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.2
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
15.1
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
14.6
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.
-
14.5
Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
14.4
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
14.3
FOUR! Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Kohli with a perfect cover drive to start his innings off well, Kohli looking in good form early on, another big partnership is needed here for India with their middle-order struggles.
-
14.2
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.
-
14.1
Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.
-
13.6
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
13.5
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
13.4
Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Smith.
-
13.3
OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to. And just as I day that Sharma is out! LBW, Sharma reviews the decision but this one is plumb in front, Australia get the breakthrough, Kohli now enters the crease with India in a good position.
-
13.2
FOUR! Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four more, heaved away to the on-side for four, more great, attacking batting from the opener, this is when he is lethal and can take the game away from Australia here.
-
13.1
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
12.6
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Smith.
-
12.5
Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
12.4
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
12.3
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Sharma picks this one up from way outside off and pulls it for four on the on-side, he is on the attack now Sharma, one of the most exciting players when he plays shots like this.
-
12.2
Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
12.1
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
11.6
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.5
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.
-
11.4
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.
-
11.3
Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
11.2
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Smith, fielded by Smith.
-
11.1
Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
11.1
Wide Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.
-
10.6
FOUR! Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Pulled to backward square-leg for four, well controlled pull by Dhawan, the leg-side sweeper has no chance of stopping this.
-
10.5
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Agar.
-
10.4
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
-
10.3
Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
10.2
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.
-
10.1
Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.