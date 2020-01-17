Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

India

118-1 (19.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Australia

 

India are 118 for 1 with 30.3 overs left

India vs Australia

SUMMARY
India 1st 118-1 (19.3 ov)
India are 118 for 1 with 30.3 overs left

India 1st Innings118-1

india Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S. Dhawan Not out 47 53 6 0 88.68
R.G. Sharma lbw Zampa 42 44 6 0 95.45
V. Kohli (c) Not out 21 20 2 0 105.00
Extras 2w, 4b, 2lb 8
Total 19.3 Overs, 1 wkts 118
To Bat: 
K.L. Rahul,
S.S. Iyer,
M. Pandey,
R.A. Jadeja,
K. Yadav,
M. Shami,
N.A. Saini,
J.J. Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  1. 81 Sharma 13.3ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Australia Bowling
O M R W Econ
P.J. Cummins 7 1 27 0 3.86
M A Starc 3 0 20 0 6.67
K.W. Richardson 4 0 30 0 7.50
A. Zampa 4 0 24 1 6.00
Agar 1 0 9 0 9.00

Match Details

Date
17th Jan 2020
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Umpires
R A Kettleborough, V K Sharma
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
C Shamsuddin

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 17, 2020 9:32am

  •  

    19.3

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    19.2

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    19.1

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    18.6

    Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    18.5

    Ashton Agar to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    18.4

    Ashton Agar to Virat Kohli. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    18.3

    Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    18.2

    FOUR! Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Perfect placement by Dhawan to get this into the gap on the off-side, past the sweeper on the boundary.

  •  

    18.1

    Ashton Agar to Shikhar Dhawan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    17.6

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    17.5

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    17.4

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    17.3

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Zampa with a short one that Kohli clips onto the leg-side for four, poor ball from the leg-spinner.

  •  

    17.2

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    17.1

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Turner.

  •  

    16.6

    Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    16.5

    Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    16.4

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    16.3

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    16.2

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Carey.

  •  

    16.1

    Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

  •  

    15.6

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    15.5

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    15.4

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    15.3

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    15.2

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    15.1

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    14.6

    Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Turner.

  •  

    14.5

    Pat Cummins to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    14.4

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    14.3

    FOUR! Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Kohli with a perfect cover drive to start his innings off well, Kohli looking in good form early on, another big partnership is needed here for India with their middle-order struggles.

  •  

    14.2

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    14.1

    Pat Cummins to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    13.6

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    13.5

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    13.4

    Adam Zampa to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

  • 13.3

    OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to. And just as I day that Sharma is out! LBW, Sharma reviews the decision but this one is plumb in front, Australia get the breakthrough, Kohli now enters the crease with India in a good position.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Four more, heaved away to the on-side for four, more great, attacking batting from the opener, this is when he is lethal and can take the game away from Australia here.

  •  

    13.1

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    12.6

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    12.5

    Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    12.4

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

  •  

    12.3

    FOUR! Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pulling, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Sharma picks this one up from way outside off and pulls it for four on the on-side, he is on the attack now Sharma, one of the most exciting players when he plays shots like this.

  •  

    12.2

    Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    12.1

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    11.6

    Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    11.5

    Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zampa.

  •  

    11.4

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Richardson.

  •  

    11.3

    Adam Zampa to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    11.2

    Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Smith, fielded by Smith.

  •  

    11.1

    Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    11.1

    Wide Adam Zampa to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

  •  

    10.6

    FOUR! Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Pulled to backward square-leg for four, well controlled pull by Dhawan, the leg-side sweeper has no chance of stopping this.

  •  

    10.5

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Agar.

  •  

    10.4

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

  •  

    10.3

    Kane Richardson to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

  •  

    10.2

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

  •  

    10.1

    Kane Richardson to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

